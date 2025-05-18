FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Kevin Owens’s Raw debut, mysterious Bryan injury, Triple H’s NXT media call, Samoa Joe’s potential NXT arrival, Charlotte’s looks, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-19-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Payback fallout on Raw, Kevin Owens’s Raw debut, mysterious Bryan injury, Triple H’s NXT media conference call, Samoa Joe, and more with live callers.

Then, in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email topics on what is TNA doing well, what derailed James Storm, Lucha Underground newbie advice, will Charlotte’s looks work against her, Dean Ambrose, Tag Teams in Pods, Jerry Lawler’s shrieks, and more.

