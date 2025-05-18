VIP PODCAST 5/18 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-11-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Edge filling in for injured Undertaker, WWE Films, has Mr. McMahon character played out, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 11 and 12, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the decision to move Edge to Smackdown to fill in for the injured Undertaker and Mr. Kennedy and whether it was the right move and how it could work out. Also, a preview of TNA’s PPV on Sunday, the lessons that can be learned by pro wrestling and UFC from the big boxing buyrate, “The Condemned” changing WWE Films plans, whether the Mr. McMahon character has been played out, the fault in the Edge-Kennedy MITB switch, WWE’s decision to advertise the Edge title change ahead of time, who will fill the gap on Raw left by Edge’s departure, and more.

