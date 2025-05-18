FREE PODCAST 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #333-334 (5-6-95 and 5-13-95) including huge international shows, 123 Kid injury, Austin walks out, more, plus Sabu’s passing (117 min.)

News Ticker

May 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss their memories of Sabu, plus issues #333 and #334 of the PWTorch including successful international shows in N. Korea and Japan, 123 Kid suffers a potential career ending neck injury, Steve Austin walks out of WCW tapings, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

