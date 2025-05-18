WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Punk & Sami vs. Rollins & Breakker, Penta vs. Gable, Becky vs. Lyra, Rhea & Iyo vs. Perez & Giulia, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Backlash in the rearview, this week’s Raw set the stage for what’s to come in the next few weeks. One of those major events on the horizon is Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. Two matches were made official for SNME, one of them being a major tag team match. Returning at the end of last week’s show to cost Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship, C.M. Punk opened this week’s show and talked for the first time since WrestleMania about Paul Heyman turning on him. To no surprise, he was confronted by Heyman along with his new clients Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Despite the disadvantage, Punk found back up in someone who’s also been targeted recently by this new alliance. In addition to that, we had Penta take on Chad Gable, Jey Uso facing potential challengers from every direction, and a thrilling tag team main event involving the women. As WWE heads into the summer, it now looks like we have an idea of what the main stories will be throughout it.

C.M. Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Latest Developments:

On the April 21 Raw, C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns were brutally attacked by Paul Heyman’s new alliance of Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker. The following week, Sami Zayn was also attacked by them after he turned down their offer for him to move to Smackdown to keep him out of their way. Last week, Rollins challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship when Sami showed up through the crowd to fight off Breakker at ringside. Breakker later Speared Sami and Jey outside the ring and as Rollins was about to pin Jey following a Curb Stomp, Punk came out with a chair and attacked Rollins and Breakker with it. Punk & Sami stood side by side as Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman retreated to end the show.

Punk opened the show this week and talked about how he was pissed off, but how the person he was most pissed off at was himself for trusting Heyman after he had turned on him before. Heyman came out to interrupt followed by Rollins & Breakker and Rollins accused Punk of loving to play the victim and said that if he wanted to die one, it could be arranged as he sent Breakker to the ring. Punk and Breakker brawled, and Rollins came into the ring as Breakker had the better of him and they double teamed Punk until Sam came out to back him up. Breakker T-Bone Suplexed Sami and he then held up Punk as Rollins was about to hit him with a chair until Jey came out and kicked the chair in his face. They both got Jey down until Sami and Punk came into the ring with chairs and chased them off. Later in the night, it was announced that it will be Punk & Sami against Rollins & Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Analysis:

After the way last week’s show ended, a tag team match with Punk & Sami against Rollins & Breakker for Saturday Night’s Main Event felt inevitable. While not as strong as the segments involving this new Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman alliance have been since it first started, this one was still entertaining and accomplished what it needed to. Perhaps the best part about it was hearing from Punk for the first time since WrestleMania and his response to Heyman turning on him. Even though they feuded back in 2013, this feud between them now has a lot more potential considering the other people involved and the fact that Punk is much healthier now compared to back then. Punk, Sami, Jey, Rollins, and Breakker give us endless possibilities for matches and feuds we could see over the next few months.

In addition to setting up the tag match, what happened here also played into whether Sami and Punk can trust each other. Although Sami refused to be a part of this new Rollins alliance and they attacked him two weeks ago, there’s still a chance that he could end up turning on Punk and siding with them after all. After he kind of teased turning on Jey a few weeks ago and the fact that Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman were outnumbered for the second week in a row, it’s hard not to him eventually joining them. With this alliance being so new, they need to look as strong as possible over the next few months and Sami turning heel to align with them would make them even stronger than they already are. Whether it happens at Saturday Night’s Main Event or sometime after, whatever move Sami makes next is the main thing everyone needs to watch out for right now.

Grade: B

Penta vs. Chad Gable

Latest Developments:

On the January 13 Raw, Penta made his WWE debut with a win over Chad Gable. That loss resulted in Gable disappearing for a few weeks to discover the secret of Lucha Libre, which led to the debut of a masked superstar known as El Grande Americano on the March 10 Raw. Last week as Penta was in a match with J.D. McDonaugh, Gable grabbed Penta’s leg as he was on the top rope before Penta kicked him down and later picked up the win. At Backlash, Penta challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. As Penta was about to finish Dominik off, Americano interfered and hit Penta with a head-butt with a piece of metal in his mask to cost him the title.

This week, Penta went one on one with Gable in a match where Gable head-butted Penta as he attempted to jump over the top rope onto him and then shouted out “Lucha Libre sucks.” Penta rebounded with a Code Breaker as Gable jumped from the top rope, but he kicked out. Gable hit a Moonsault followed by an Ankle Lock, but Penta escaped and hit a Super Kick for another near fall. Gable escaped a Sacrifice attempt and reversed it into the Ankle Lock, but Penta reversed it into a roll up for another near fall. As Gable had Penta on the top rope for a Superplex, Penta pushed him off and hit him with a Mexican Destroyer for the win.

Analysis:

To no surprise, this was another fun match between these two. It’s crazy to think that Gable was Penta’s first opponent when he debuted in January and what has happened with the two of them ever since. That match was the start of Penta’s momentum that he’s had ever since and the start of Gable searching for the secret of Lucha Libre. One noticeable thing in this match was Penta winning with the Mexican Destroyer for the second week in a row. As great as the Penta Driver is, it’s a plus when a performer has two finishers he can win with instead of just one.

Even though Penta won here, this feud is clearly far from over. Considering that Penta was screwed by El Grande Americano at Backlash and the fact that Americano defeated his brother Rey Fenix at WrestleMania, a match between them has to happen within the next month. With Rey Mysterio being injured, Penta is the perfect replacement to feud with Americano instead. As this storyline began when Penta defeated Gable in January, it’s only fitting that it ends with Penta being the one to expose that Gable has been under the mask as Americano this whole time. While some people may think Penta is being buried because of the recent losses he’s had, the fact that he’s still on the show every week and is now in actual feuds should be enough reason for fans not to worry.

Grade: B

Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul / Gunther / Bron Breakker

Latest Developments:

On the April 28 Raw, Logan Paul put Jey Uso on notice and vowed to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Jey came out to interrupt and dared Paul to take the title from him before he Super Kicked him. Later backstage as Jey was finishing a conversation with Sami Zayn, Paul sucker punched him. Last week after Raw went off the air as Jey was high fiving fans, Paul disguised himself under a black hoodie and sucker punched him again. It was announced this week that Jey will defend his title against Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jey came out to cut a promo about his upcoming match with Paul and vowed to still be champion after their match until Gunther came out to interrupt. Gunther said that the winner of the match between Jey and Logan will have the honor of handing over the title to him. He then revealed that he will challenge the winner on June 9 for the World Heavyweight Title and that he hopes it’s Jey who wins so he can remind him where his place is. Jey responded to that by saying he is in his place and with the title in his arm, he’s going to handle Paul and that he will walk out of the rematch with Gunther the same way he walked out of WrestleMania, the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey was found later backstage attacked at the hands of Bron Breakker, with a non-title match between them being announced for Raw next week.

Analysis:

In just two weeks, Jey Uso went from having one challenger to worry about to having multiple challengers to worry about. He not only has to deal with Paul, but he also now has Gunther awaiting the winner of that match as well as the alliance of Rollins & Breakker. While the match with Paul is pretty much a forgone conclusion, these other scenarios that could play out over the next few weeks are intriguing. With the Gunther match scheduled for the Raw after Money in the Bank, it smells like some kind of angle is going to happen that night. Regardless of what that angle is, Gunther’s likely not going to leave with the title that night.

With Jey now feuding with Rollins, Breakker, and Gunther again, his feud with Paul feels like an afterthought. While no one thought that Paul was going to be the one to dethrone him, that outcome now feels even more predictable. Regardless, the match should still be a good one and will accomplish what it needs to by giving Jey a successful title defense. Even though he’s still very popular and is the champion, Jey still isn’t the one that the show is centered around. Considering that and the momentum the Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman alliance has right now, Rollins being the one to dethrone him over the summer seems like the most likely scenario.

Grade: B

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Latest Developments:

On the April 21 Raw, Becky Lynch turned on women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria after they lost the women’s Tag Team Titles. In the two weeks that followed, the two of them had heated back and forth promos that quickly turned physical. At Backlash, Lyra defended her title against Becky in a match where Becky broke Lyra’s nose at one point. After a competitive contest that could’ve gone either way, Lyra pinned Becky out of nowhere in a shocking upset. After the match, Becky attacked Lyra and put her in the Disarmher until officials pulled her off.

This week, Becky came out to cut a promo about how she wasn’t beaten on Saturday because of the fact that Lyra was the one taken to the hospital after their match. She claimed when the bell rang after the match, she didn’t hear defeat but an alarm ringing in her ear that made her realize how much she had been manipulated not just by Lyra, but the audience too. Claiming to always be someone for the people and how they saw themselves in her, she said the people couldn’t see themselves in her once she started winning because all they knew was failure. She said she was done trying to prove that she wasn’t what they said she was and that whatever they say she is from now on, that’s what she is. Becky ended the promo by saying all the girls in the back who were happy that she was gone are now going to see what it’s like to be held down by “The Man.”

Analysis:

Once again, Becky showed here why she is the best promo out of all the women in the company. She’s been one of the standout parts of the show every week since she came back and even without Lyra to play off of, she was once again this week. While she did open up before about why she targeted Lyra and Bayley, her calling out the fans here for how they treated her before she left added even more to her new character. With the way she was criticized by fans when she won the Women’s World Title in the battle royal last year and the way she’s been criticized for taking Bayley’s spot at WrestleMania, it was smart to lean into all of that. This is a clear example of how implementing real online criticism into a storyline can help add to the story.

Although it was a surprise that she didn’t beat Lyra at Backlash, she has even more heat now than she had going into that match. With this feud still being far from over, Becky winning the women’s IC Title in their next match is inevitable. She has too much momentum now as a heel and her having that title for a while will elevate it and at the same time, this will elevate Lyra by her having to fight to get it back. Considering that Lyra suffered a broken nose during the match at Backlash, Becky could use that to her advantage in their eventual rematch and that could be what leads to her winning. This feud has delivered in every way so far and it seems like it’s only going to get better as we head into the summer.

Grade: B+

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

On the April 21 Raw, a match between Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer ended on a disqualification when NXT’s Roxanne Perez & Giulia attacked both women. Rhea Ripley came to their rescue and as she helped to Iyo, she told her that she was coming for her title. The following week, a match between Rhea and Perez also ended on a disqualification when Giulia interfered and both women attacked Rhea until Iyo came out to return the favor from the week before. Last week as Rhea was away on a promotional tour, Iyo defeated Perez in a non-title match and the two shook hands afterwards. This all turned out to be a set up as when Perez left the ring, Giulia attacked Iyo from behind and then Perez joined in on the attack.

In this week’s main event, Rhea teamed with Iyo to take on Perez & Giulia in a match where Perez dropkicked Rhea into the post outside the ring after she caught Giulia, then Iyo immediately after hit Perez with a Suicide Dive, and Giulia right after that dropkicked Iyo. Giulia later hit Iyo with a Double Under-Hook Suplex from the top rope, but Rhea interrupted the count. Rhea tagged in as Iyo was on the top rope and pushed Giulia into the way as Iyo moved and Perez accidentally hit Giulia with a cross body. That allowed Rhea to hit Giulia with the Riptide as Iyo kept Perez down and they picked up the win. Rhea and Iyo raised each other’s hands as Rhea stared at the title as the show ended.

Analysis:

This tag team match involving the women was more than worthy of having the main event this week. All of these women really had their working shoes on and despite a crowd that lacked enthusiasm, they delivered the best match of the night. Even though Perez & Giulia lost, it doesn’t hurt them as the loss was to the current Women’s World Champion along with one of the most popular women in the entire company. They put on a great performance in this match that showed that their futures are bright on the main roster. On top of that, the miscommunication they had at the end that led to their loss is a sign that there’s going to be a feud between them coming out of this.

Also coming out of this was Rhea staring at the title as she raised up Iyo’s hand after the match. Coming out of what happened at WrestleMania, there’s still a lot between them that needs to be settled. With Money in the Bank around the corner, it would make sense for them to face each other there. However, it would be no surprise if it extends beyond that as there’s still a strong chance that Rhea could turn heel in this feud. Much like Becky is doing for Lyra, Rhea becoming a dominant heel that Iyo has to overcome would get people even more behind her than they are now. Whether Rhea turns heel or this ends up being a face against face feud, this is another potential great rivalry involving the women that could help carry Raw throughout the next few months.

Grade: B+

War Raiders vs. Creed Brothers

With the World Tag Team Champions New Day at ringside doing commentary, the War Raiders faced the Creed Brothers this week. Julius hit Ivar with a Superplex followed by a Moonsault from Brutus, but Ivar kicked out. The Creeds later caught Ivar as he attempted the springboard elbow and slammed him, but Eric interrupted their pin attempt. As the Raiders were about to hit the War Machine, Xavier distracted Eric outside the ring as Kofi hit Ivar on the top rope. This allowed the Creeds to hit Ivar with the Brutus Ball to pick up the win.

Analysis:

Entertaining match from both teams with somewhat of a surprising outcome. From the outcome we saw here, this is clearly leading to a three-way program involving all these teams. In all honesty, that’s probably the best use of all of them right now as just another match with the New Day and War Raiders would’ve been boring. With the tag division on Raw being cold compared to Smackdown, matches involving all three of these teams could help it pick up some momentum that it desperately needs right now. While they still have a long way to go, what happened this week could be a small step in the right direction.

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

This week, A.J. Styles and Finn Balor went one on one in a match where Finn had the advantage following a Sling Blade and a dropkick against the turnbuckle. As Finn went for the Coup De Grace, Styles moved out of the way and then put a vulnerable Finn in the Calf Crusher that he turned into a Styles Clash for a near fall. As Carlito jumped on the apron to distract the referee from one side of the ring, J.D. McDonaugh attempted to hit Styles from the apron on the other side before Styles knocked him down. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm that was reversed by Finn into a 1918, but Styles kicked out of the pin attempt. Penta suddenly appeared and took out Carlito & McDonaugh outside the ring with a Titla Whirl Backbreaker and Mexican Destroyer, which allowed Styles to take advantage of a distracted Finn and nail him with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Analysis:

While the match itself was fine, it didn’t really stand out in the way that it had the potential to. In addition to that, the main take away from it was the factor Penta played in the outcome. It now seems like he’s going to be feuding with Judgment Day and El Grande Americano over the next few months. From what we saw here, this is likely going to lead to Penta and Styles teaming up to take on the Judgment Day with possibly Rey Fenix joining them. While this match this week wasn’t anything anyone would call a classic, perhaps it’ll lead to some better tag team matches involving everyone here in the weeks to come.