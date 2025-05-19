FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: History of mid-card titles, Bret Hart vs. Miz, what does “commercial-free” actually mean, ROH place in industry, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 14 and 17, 2010.

On the May 14, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Brian Hoops features calls and discussion on last night’s TNA Impact, TNA booking, a caller debate on the Samoa Joe-Matt Morgan set-up, Kevin Hall & Scott Nash winning the TNA Tag Titles, WWE’s line to a wrestler “creative doesn’t have anything for you,” history of mid-card titles, TNA needing to clean up mid-card title picture, drop Global Title and add TV Title?, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the Dixie Carter shoot interview, the Sacrifice PPV line-up, Nostalgia News, and more.

Then on the May 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill includes discussion from calls, emails, and chat room on tonight’s WWE Raw, how the Bret Hart vs. The Miz match could play out, giving away PPV matches on free TV before the PPV, what does commercial-free actually mean?, ROH as a potential challenger to WWE, what ROH needs to become a bigger player, future ROH champion, TNA budget issues, real issue with who TNA will be cutting, TNA Sacrifice review, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss finishes and angles from the PPV, where Kurt Angle fits into storylines, King of the Mountain predictions, TNA booking four weeks of TV this week, Jack Swagger vs. Big Show, and more.

