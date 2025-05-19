VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The 2025 Best of the Super Juniors so far – Power rankings, must-see matches, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes you through New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors so far, looking at the six shows we’ve had from Chiba to Miyagi to Tokyo. Match recommendations if you’re short on time, ranking the wrestlers by performance, growing themes of the tournament, and much more. It’s all discussed in this BOSJ-centric edition of the show. Plus, as we’re now fond of doing, a “From the Vault” match recommendation by Alan – this week of course from a classic tournament past. Check it out.

