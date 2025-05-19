WWE RAW RESULTS (5/19): Pomares’s report on Money in the Bank qualifiers, Logan Paul addresses title match against Jey, Jey vs. Breakker, Sheamus vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 12, 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,812 tickets were distributed right before showtime with a set-up of 10,008. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package recapping the end of Jey Uso and Bron Breakker’s match from last week.

– Logan Paul made his way to the ring and said that he would return to the ring next week as World Heavyweight champion. Logan said that he won a singles title much faster than Jey and that Jey couldn’t handle the pressure. He gloated about knocking Jey out three times and claimed that he would do it one more time. Gunther interrupted to tell Logan that he should be confident if he believes he could beat the man that beat him. Gunther said Logan was confident and people like him should be. He said that Logan was a self made man and that he could learn about him.

– Gunther said that Logan winning the world title would be good for business. Gunther said that to Logan this was business, but to him this was very personal. He said that if Logan were to beat Jey, he would feel disrespected. Gunther said that when he looked at Logan, he saw no heart. Gunther said that if Logan won the world title, he would eat him alive when they face off before walking away. Jey showed up behind Logan to knock him out with a superkick. Jey said that he would see Logan this weekend and Gunther on June 9.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A decent segment to try and establish Logan Paul as a realistic challenger to the world title. I don’t think they succeeded because he has barely been a part of this storyline. However, the bigger picture I think they are setting up is a likely singles match between Gunther and Logan at a future show like SummerSlam.)

– A recap of Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeating Giulia and Roxanne Perez was shown. After the show, Giulia broke off her partnership with Perez.

– Earlier today, Adam Pearce officially signed Roxanne Perez as the newest Raw roster member.

– Penta made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Judgment Day.

[Commercial Break]

– Footage of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Bruson having a confrontation on SmackDown last week was shown.

– Backstage, Paul Heyman confronted Jey Uso to warn him that Bron Breakker was looking to slow down his momentum. Heyman said that long-term plan for the world title was Seth Rollins, regardless of who was the champion.

– A recap of Penta helping AJ Styles defeat Finn Bálor last week was shown.

(1) AJ STYLES & PENTA vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh w/Carlito)

AJ nailed JD with a chop and Irish-whipped him into the corner before dropping him with a back body drop. JD avoided a dropkick once, but AJ caught him in his second attempt. Penta blasted JD with a kick to the ribs and a thrust kick, followed by tilt-a-whirl backbreakers on him and JD. AJ and Penta tossed Judgment Day out of the ring, setting them up for stereo planchas, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, JD sat Penta atop the turnbuckle and Finn tried to take off his mask. JD attacked Penta with forearms to the back, until Penta countered a back suplex with a crossbody. Finn hit Penta with a suplex, only for Penta to shut him down with an inverted sling blade. AJ attacked Finn with a series of strikes and a sliding clothesline, but Finn raked his eyes before he could follow-up. AJ put Finn in a Calf Crusher before moving him away, so JD would hit him with a diving splash by accident. JD nailed AJ with a forearm strike, only for AJ to shut him down with a moonsault into a reverse DDT at ringside. Carlito smashed AJ’s head into the ring post, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Finn and AJ knocked each other down with running clotheslines. Penta got the hot tag to hit JD with a high crossbody and a clothesline, followed by a hurracarrana. Penta nailed JD with a thrust kick and knocked FInn off the apron with a springboard clothesline. JD shocked Penta with a Spanish Fly, reaching JD for the tag. Penta avoided the Coup de Grace and nailed Finn with a load of kicks before snapping his arm with the Sacrifice.

Finn countered the Penta Driver with a roll-through and put Penta down with a sling blade. Penta laid Finn out with a thrust kick, but Carlito stopped him from climbing the top turnbuckle. AJ took care of Claro wtih a Phenomenal Forrearm before receiving a suicide dive from JD. Penta nailed JD with a Destroyer on the apron, only for El Grande Americano to hit him with a headbutt behind the referee’s back. Back in the ring, Finn hit Penta with the Coup de Grace for the win.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 17:09

(Pomares’ Analysis: A pretty good match with the same Grande Americano interference we’ve seen plenty of times now. At the rate at which WWE usually tells stories, I fear we have nearly three months more of this.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Iyo Sky about being the champion, as Money in the Bank approached. Sky said she would be ready for anyone before Becky Lynch interrupted to threaten her. Lynch made her way to the ring, ahead of her qualifying match.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Seth Rollins met Logan Paul to tell him that Jey Uso would be hurt tonight. Rollins said that come Saturday, Jey wouldn’t be 100% for his title defense. Rollins warned Logan that he would wait at the other side if Logan got past Jey and Gunther.

(2) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. BECKY LYNCH vs. NATALYA – Money in the Bank Qualifing Match

Perez tossed Lynch out of the ring and kicked out a of a roll-up from Natalya. Perez slapped Natalya, only for Natalya to smash her head on the mat. Lynch pulled Natalya out of the ring and started trading pinning combinations with Perez. Natalya laid Lynch with a couple of suplexes and put her in a Romero Special. Lynch managed to put Natlaya in the Dis-Arm-Her, until Perez took her down with a basement rana. Perez blocked the Figure 4 leg lock and Natalya blocked the Manhandle Slam. Natalya kicked Perez out of the ring and caught Lynch with a sliding dropkick. Perez crashed into Natalya and Lynch with a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Perez hit Lynch and Natlaya with a barrage of uppercuts. Natalya laid Lynch and Perez out with a discus clothesline for a two count. Lynch and Perez broke a double Sharpshooter and kicked Natlaya away. Perez hit Natalya and Lynch with thrust kicks, setting Lynch up for a springboard moonsault. Perez countered the Manhandle Slam with a pinning combination. Lynch managed to drop Perez with the Manhandle Slam, only for Natalya to break the pinfall.

Natalya and Lynch traded running forearm strikes to the head. Perez hit Natalya with Pop Rox, making her launch Lynch away with a German suplex. Lynch and Perez traded numerous slaps, until Perez laid Lynch out with a Northern Lights suplex. Natlaya pulled Lynch off the top turnbuckle and drove her into Perez before planting her with a powerbomb for a nearfall. Natalya hit Perez with a superplex, but she managed to kick out at two. Before Perez could react, Natalya put her in the Sharpshooter, until Lynch brok the pinfall.

Natalya took care of Lynch with a discus clothesline before trapping her and Lynch in a double Sharpshooter. Lynch managed to roll out of the ring while Natlaya pulled Perez to the middle of the ring. Lynch laid Natalya out with the Mnahdnel Slam, only for Lyra Valkyria to show up and pull her out of the ring. Lyra and Lynch brawled at ringside, until Lynch threw Lyra into the barricade. Lyra pulled out of the ring while Perez put Natalya down with Pop Rox for the three count.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 14:36

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really strong match to establish Roxanne Perez as a full-time member of the roster. She has more or less been there for the majority of the year, so it’s nice to finally make it official. Cool to see Perez in another major match like Money in the Bank and I’m assuming it won’t take long before we see Lynch and Lyra in a rematch, probably with a stipulation. Shockingly, we got a rare appearance from Natalya and even more shockingly, she actually was given some time to wrestle. Don’t think it will have any meaning in the long-term, but it’s nice to see her in this position.)

– Backstage, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that he would take care of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Saturday.

– Sheamus made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Grayson Waller.

[Commercial Break]

– Footage of John Cena defeating Michael Cole

– Backstage, Adam Pearce officially booked Akira Tozawa in a singles match against Rusev next week. Chad Gable interrupted to make a case for qualifying matches for him and Ivy Nile. The New Day interrupted to discuss having to take care of the War Raiders for the triple threat title match next week.

(3) SHEAMUS vs. GRAYSON WALLER (w/Austin Theory)

Waller slapped Sheamus and put him in a headlock, until Sheamus hit him with a shoulder tackle. Sheamus put Waller in a headlock, only for Waller to attack him with a bunch of body shots. Sheamus blocked a hip toss and knocked Waller off his feet with a slap, setting him up for an Irish Curse. Before Waller could react, Sheamus tossed his body across the ring and clotheslined him out of it. Waller caught Sheamus off-guard with a running clothesline, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

