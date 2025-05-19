WWE RAW RESULTS (5/19): Keller’s report on Jey vs. Breakker, AJ Styles & Penta vs. Balor & McDonagh, Sheamus vs. Waller, plus Logan Paul, MITB qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 12, 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,812 tickets were distributed right before showtime with a set-up of 10,008. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena.

-A video package aired on the last three weeks of happenings with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and C.M. Punk followed by hype for the main event of Jey Uso vs. Breakker later in the show.

-They showed the arrivals earlier of Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker and then Jey Uso. Also, quick views of others on the show.

-Logan Paul made his ring entrance. He said it’s “a fact” that he will beat Jey at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and then arrive at Raw as the new World Champion. He got rattled by a “Yeet!” chant and ranted at the fans. He then said Jey can’t handle the pressure of being the World Champion. He said he’s knocked out Jey three times and will again on Saturday. Gunther’s music then played.

Gunther walked to the ring. He said he noticed Logan seemed confident that he will win on Saturday. He said that must mean Logan also thinks he can beat him. “That’s very confident,” he said. He told a suddenly nervous-looking Logan that confidence got them both to where they are. Gunther said the fans should show him more respect than they do. Logan, showing relief, nodded.

Gunther said Logan built a social media digital empire with his bare hands. Gunther said there are things he could learn from him. Logan said, “Who knew Gunther was so smart?” Logan said he could show him things backstage. Gunther said he wasn’t done talking. He said Logan’s understanding of marketing means if he were World Champion, “it would be great for business.” Logan said, “Who knew Gunther, the Ring General, knows business. He’s basically in the Lo Gang.” Gunther said, “Business? That’s what it is to you, right?” Gunther said that might be all it is to Logan, but for him it’s very personal. He said if he takes away his chance to bet Jey, he will take it personally as a sign of disrespect. He said he should ask Pat McAfee how he feels about disrespect being shown by non-wrestlers. He said at least Pat showed heart. He said he doesn’t see that in Logan.

Gunther said if Logan beats Jey and then squares off against him in Phoenix, he will eat him alive. He dropped the mic and scowled. Fans cheered. As Gunther walked up the aisle, Logan asked if he was walking away from him. Jey showed up behind Logan and gave him a superkick. Jey kneeled and said, “Fact: I’m going to see you on Saturday.” He then stood and looked at Gunther and said he’d see him in Phoenix. Jey’s music closed the segment.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. Logan sold being intimidated by Gunther appropriately. Enough lip service has been paid to the possibility of Logan beating Jey at SNME that it makes it seem possible there could be a title change, mainly due to Gunther speaking specifically about it. Gunther was more popular than Logan in that setting. Jey was far and away the most popular once he showed up.)

-Cole narrated a clip of the stray kick from Roxanne Perez kicking Giulia last week leading to their loss against Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley. A clip aired from later that night of Giulia telling Perez, “There is no ‘we.'” Then a clip aired of Raw G.M. signing Perez to a contract earlier tonight.

-Cole hyped Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Perez and Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark in MITB qualifiers later. Cole noted that Giulia signed with Smackdown last Friday.

-Penta made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed a clip of Tyrese Haliburton of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and Jalen Brunson of the NBA’s New York Knicks participating in an angle on June 28 last year on Smackdown. Cole noted they square off starting Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference Finals. Cole said Haliburton would have a big announcement for the Raw audience later. A post from Twitter/X was shown of Triple H saying: “It’s almost like we wrote it.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Levesque just doesn’t miss an opportunity to point out, in the pro wrestling narrative, that he heads up a team that scripts everything on WWE TV. What’s his motivation to go to such lengths to pull the curtain back so much and so often? Here, the only thing gained was scoring a point for himself for a “quip.” There’s nothing more eye-roll-inducing than non-fans, when they talk about pro wrestling, feeling the need to joke about how they’re not supposed to say outloud that it’s “not real” – which is usually a sign they’re old and totally out of step with how current-day pro wrestling fans experience the genre – but it’s also eye-roll-inducing how Levesque seems so eager so often to throw in everyone’s face how scripted everything is. I don’t think it enhances the experience as a fan to have leadership constantly talk about that aspect of pro wrestling just to score points for themselves with others about how “honest and open and new age” they are about how “fake” everything is. especially when it seems on some level to be self-servingly trying to take more public credit for the end-product than any booker has ever publicly taken before. Just settle down and tell the stories, but leave a little mystique as part of the experience and stay more in the background. The “stars of the show” are not those sitting in Gorilla every week.)

-Paul Heyman caught Jey Uso’s eye backstage as he was walking down a hallway. Jey stopped. Heyman said Logan wanted to talk facts, but he has some facts for him. He said people say he betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns. He said he didn’t stab them in the back or do anything untoward that they don’t see coming to qualify as “stabbing in the back.” He said he wanted to tell Jey to his face that tonight he will face Breakker in a non-title match. He said he would rarely negotiate a match like that, but he did. He said Breakker isn’t looking for his title, but rather he is looking to slow down his momentum. He told Jey he’s that good of a champion. He said the long-term plan for the World Heavyweight Championship is Seth Rollins. Heyman then told Jey to avoid the coffee before he walked away.

-Cole hyped Jey vs. Breakker as the main event of the show.

(1) AJ. STYLES & PENTA vs. J.D. MCDONAGH & FINN BALOR

Styles was standing in the ring, so his entrance didn’t air. Cole narrated a clip of Penta pinning Chad Gable last week. Cole said El Grande Americano was apparently out of the country. McAfee said he was on a massive media tour. A clip then aired of Styles pinning Balor later in the night after Penta countered interference from McDonagh and Carlito. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break around 3:00 after a dive to ringside. (This is pretty much a Cut & Paste of WWE’s increasingly ridiculously repetitive formula for TV matches.) [c]

The heels took over after the break. When Styles hot-tagged in, he rallied. Balor raked his eye to slow Styles and tagged in McDonagh. Styles, applied a Calf Crusher on Balor. McDonagh leaped to break it up, but landed on Balor. Styles slammed McDonagh face-first on the mat and scored a two count at 9:00. A minute later, Carlito threw Styles into the ringpost. They cut to another break. [c]

After the break, Styles hot-tagged in Penta who went on the attack against McDonagh.

