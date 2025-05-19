VIP PODCAST 5/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-13-2007): TNA Sacrifice PPV Roundtable including Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles, Team 3D vs. Scott Steiner & Tomko vs. LAX, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill, Bruce Mitchell, and James Caldwell discussed the TNA Sacrifice PPV from May 13, 2007 which included Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles, Team 3D vs. Scott Steiner & Tomko vs. LAX, Jerry Lynn vs. Tiger Mask vs. Alex Shelley vs. Senshi, Rhino vs. Christopher Daniels, Chris Sabin vs. Jay Lethal vs. Sonjay Dutt, Chris Harris vs. James Storm, Kip James (Billy Gunn) vs. Basham & Damaja, and Sting vs. Kurt Angle vs. Chrisian Cage.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

