WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, May 19, 2025

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,116 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,637. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

A.J. Styles & Penta vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh)

Money in the Bank qualifying matches continue

Logan Paul to appear

