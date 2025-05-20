FREE PODCAST 5/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Another lame main event WWE TV finish, Triple H’s NBA tweet about scripting, Zoey’s injury, SNME hype (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discussed and debating the damaging effects and needlessness, no matter the justification in the moment, of yet another lame finish to a WWE TV main event, with specifics on how this historically has hurt business over time and how there are solutions that can solve the booker’s dilemma that Paul Levesque faced tonight. Also, criticism of Levesque’s post on Twitter/X about “scripting” the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Zoey Starks’s unfortunate injury, the Jey Uso-Logan Paul-Gunther dynamic, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO