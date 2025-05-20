VIP PODCAST 5/19 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey vs. Breakker end with Seth run-in, Zoey Stark suffers injury mid-match, Logan-Gunther interaction, MITB qualifiers (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 19 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker main event ending with Seth run-in for a DQ, Zoey Stark suffers an apparent serious leg injury mid-match, some compelling Logan Paul-Gunther interaction, two women’s MITB qualifiers, Saturday Night’s Main Event hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO