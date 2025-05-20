News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Joe Hendry and Trick Williams holding concerts to promote match, strong final push for Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne, debut of LFG winner Jasper Troy, more (67 min.)

May 20, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss Joe Hendry and Trick Williams holding concerts to promote their match, a strong final push for Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne, the debut of LFG winner Jasper Troy, and more.

