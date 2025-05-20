FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-18-2020) Shad Gaspar, Edge-Orton, axe throwing, Drew vs. Corbin, Theory joins Seth, more, live callers (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-18-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers throughout. They discuss the apparent tragedy with Shad Gaspar over the weekend including a caller who was on site for the rescue efforts. They also talk in depth about Raw including Seth Rollins recruiting Austin Theory, the state of Raw’s Women’s Division with Becky gone and an apparent twist in Natalya’s personality, the next chapter in the Edge-Randy Orton saga, axe throwing competition between Viking Raiders and the Street Profits, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO