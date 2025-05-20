FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks preview Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, plus WWE’s weak finishes, TNA-WWE (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

They discuss these topics:

A thorough preview of AEW Double or Nothing including thoughts on the build for each of the matches starting with “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay.

A thorough preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and a look at key segments and angles from Raw last night that set the stage.

Mailbag topics focused on WWE’s weak TV match finishes lately really stacking up and risking to greatly disengage fan investment in marquee TV matches

WWE Raw viewership on Netflix

A preview of NXT Battleground including Myles Borne’s unexpected main event NXT Title match and whether it’s a good novel idea that could benefit Borne, win or lose

A preview of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night

