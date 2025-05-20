FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks preview Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, plus WWE’s weak finishes, TNA-WWE (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- A thorough preview of AEW Double or Nothing including thoughts on the build for each of the matches starting with “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay.
- A thorough preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and a look at key segments and angles from Raw last night that set the stage.
- Mailbag topics focused on WWE’s weak TV match finishes lately really stacking up and risking to greatly disengage fan investment in marquee TV matches
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- WWE Raw viewership on Netflix
- A preview of NXT Battleground including Myles Borne’s unexpected main event NXT Title match and whether it’s a good novel idea that could benefit Borne, win or lose
- A preview of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night
