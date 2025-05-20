NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 32 NIGHT 7 RESULTS (5/20) : Results of Wato vs Robbie X, Akira vs Dia, Hiromu vs Mack, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS NIGHT 7 RESULTS

MAY 20, 2025

G MESSE GUNMA

TAKASAKI, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Just the A Block in action for this show, which of course meant preview tag matches to open the card. Walker Stewart was solo on commentary.

(1) Nick Wayne & Daiki Nagai defeated Gedo & Taiji Ishimori by pinfall at 4:51 when Wayne hit a handspring stunner on both opponents and covered Gedo for the win. A surprise result given that there was only one Young Lion in the match. Normally that’s a giveaway as to who is eating the fall.

(2) Yoh & Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi &Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado & Mao & Shoma Kato & Masatora Yasuda via submission at 8:48 when Murashima tapped out Yasuda with the Boston crab. I would like to say this was notable for a Young Lion getting the decision over another in a multi-man match, but I am still shaking my head over the amount of Taguchi’s rear end we were forced to see…not to mention the fact that Mao spent over a minute with his head in Taguchi’s groin.

(3) Yota Tsuji & Titan defeated Robbie Eagles and Hartley Jackson via pinfall at 8:31 when Tsuji pinned Jackson after a Gene Blaster. Tsuji came out in a mask as Mascara Kantan Su Tomato,which tickled me far more than it should have. Titan and Eagles had some heated exchanges after the bell.

(4) Sho & Sanada & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Kevin Knight & Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi via disqualification at 7:43 using the old Eddie Guerrero trick. With the referee distracted, Sanada slapped his guitar, tossed it to Yano, and dropped to the mat. The ref called for the bell. Sho absconded with Knight’s jacket, setting up their tournament match.

Nick Wayne joined Walker Stewart on commentary.

(5) Hiromu Takahashi (6 points) defeated Ninja Mack (4 points) by submission at 10:37 with The D.A very well-thought-out match. They played into Hiromu’s relatively poor record so far by giving Mack a bunch of very near falls. They could also have had Hiromu play this one up for comedy, which he is very good at doing, but he kept it mostly straight. We got another attempted viral spot from Ninja Mack. This time he backflipped to one side of the ring, realized Hiromu had moved, cartwheeled into the ropes and then backflipped to the other side of the ring to hit the dive to the outside. Hiromu will very likely win out from here.

(6) Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) defeated Kosei Fujita (6) by pinfall at 9:45 with the Touch Out brainbuster…and HoT Shenanigans (TM). Fujita controlled most of the match but fell victim to a low blow and a cane shot while Sanada distracted the ref. Seven of the ten people in A Block were at 6 points as of the end of this match. Kushida hit a Flatliner into a chair in the audience, which was a new spot for me, and of course we got an appearance by Wheel-san who not only found a home in Kushida’s gut but in the midsection of several Young Lions.

(7) Clark Connors (6) defeated Kushida (6) by pinfall at 10:20 with No Chaser. Connors came out limping and sold the damage to his back (from his match against Hiromu) throughout the early part of the match. Kushida controlled most of the match with submission attempts, but a spear into the No Chaser finished it. That result took us to eight out of ten people in the group having six points.

(8) Francesco Akira (6) defeated Dragon Dia (6) by submission at 9:55 with the ground tarantula submission. Both men are extremely fast, and they only slowed the pace for the last couple of minutes here. Very enjoyable, and Akira needed to win, but now we have nine people at six points.

(9) Master Wato (8) defeated Robbie X (6) by pinfall at 17:13 with Recientemente 2. It was an odd choice of main event, with no history and neither man being a particularly big favourite, but they worked hard to live up to the spot on the card. Wato broke the frankly ridiculous logjam at six points to take sole possession of top spot with the win, and he’s looked good in the process.

We’ll be back on Thursday to keep you up-to-date on the results and standings. As always, thanks for joining us!