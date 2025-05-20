NXT PREVIEW (5/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy – Triple Threat match
- Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
- Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
- Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs
- Joe Hendry in concert
- Trick Williams rap performance
