20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/2/2005): Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin go 15 minutes and four stars, plus Christian vs. Kane, Edge vs. Jericho, plus Triple H, Masters, Batista, Bischoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MAY 2, 2005

BOSTON, MASS.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-Batista flirted with Christy Hemme. backstage. Get room. Eric Bischoff interrupted and congratulated Batista on his successful title defense at the PPV the night before. He announced an eight-man no. 1 contender “Gold Rush Tournament.” Bischoff said the catch is that the wrestlers don’t know their opponent until the ring announcer says it. Bischoff suggested he give Batista the night off. Batista said he wanted to stick around, throwing a suggestive glance at Christy. He then said he wanted to wrestle someone, perhaps the man who took on Vince McMahon in the Monday Night War. He got in Bischoff’s face and screamed. Bischoff screamed “No!” and quivered in fear. Once again, this makes no sense. Who makes matches? G.M.s or wrestlers? Could Batista have forced Bischoff into a wrestling match at that moment? If not, then why was Bischoff so scared?

-Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show and talked about the tournament announcement.

1 — CHRISTIAN (w/Tyson Tomko) vs. KANE (w/Lita)

Ross and Lawler talked about how Christian doesn’t know who his opponent is. Christian bailed out of the ring when Kane’s pyro exploded. He didn’t look pleased as he took off his cool ring gear at ringside. Lita is definitely dressing more provocatively now than ever before. She was practically hanging out of her top. Kane began no-selling Christian at 3:00. Christian escaped a chokeslam attempt by Kane and countered into a sleeper. Kane, though, dropped backwards into a sidewalk slam. He then went to the top rope. As Christian distracted the ref, Tomko shoved Kane to the mat. Christian went for an Unprettier. Kane escaped. Christian thumbed Kane in the eye. Kane shoved Christian into Tomko, who was standing on the ring apron, and Kane then chokeslammed Christian for the win. Tomko attacked Kane after the match, but Kane fended him off easily and chokeslammed Tomko.

WINNER: Kane at 4:22.

STAR RATING: *1/4 — Good, short TV match.

-Christian was coughing backstage as he walked to his locker room. Ric Flair met him and laughed that he just lost the match. He said the winner of the tournament will be Triple H. He then let out a couple of “whoos” and strutted away. Christian said, “I hate that guy.”

[Commercial Break]

-Khosrow Daivari and Muhammad Hassan walked to the ring. Hassan complained that even though he is undefeated on Raw, he was excluded from the Gold Rush Tournament. He blamed Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and all of the fans. He then turned and blamed Daivari. “Last night, I had Michaels and Hogan on their knees and you blew it and you know it,” Hassan said. “Last night I could have been a legend. I could have become an icon and you blew it.” He slapped Daivari. The crowd booed. He slapped him to the mat a second time, then kicked him and said, “I could have been a legend!”

[Commercial Break]

-They showed a recap of the Trish Stratus-Viscera angle the night before, but cut out the chicken eating comment.

3 — VISCERA vs. SIMON DEAN

Viscera said he proved last night he has a hunger for women. He came on Lillian Garcia, saying he liked to eat spicy. Simon Dean interrupted and said women like men who are chiseled, not grossly overweight. He offered Viscera a lifetime supply of his supplement. Viscera beat Simon easily with his splash. Then he came on to Lillian again at ringside, saying he is back on the market, “the Black Market.”

WINNER: Viscera at 2:22.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

[Commercial Break]

-Bischoff walked into his office and found Triple H there. Hunter blew up at him and asked what he was thinking by booking a tournament. He told Bischoff he “Pedigreed Batista’s ass in the middle of the ring and he was beaten” but his referees weren’t there to make the count. Hunter growled that there was no need for a tournament. He said he owes him a title rematch. Bischoff said, “The way I see things, I don’t owe you anything.” He scolded him for giving a Pedigree to a referee. He told him all he has to do is win the tournament, then he’ll get another shot at Batista. “Until then, we’re going to do things my way. You understand?” he said. Hunter got in Bischoff’s face and said he will do whatever it takes to get his rematch and become champion again.

-Maria interviewed Shelton Benjamin. God, she’s sooooo bad on the mic. Can’t they make her a valet where she can get more camera time, but not embarrass herself on the mic each week. Chris Jericho interrupted right away. Benjamin asked him what he wanted. He called Shelton his bitch. Shelton asked if he was in the Gold Rush tournament. Jericho said he was, and they might be wrestling each other next. Jericho said he has to win the tournament because he hasn’t had a one-on-one title match in almost three years. He said Fozzy and the Highlight Reel have been great, but he’d give it all up to host the Highlight Reel one more time. Shelton said he can respect that and wished him luck, then they shook hands.

-A graphic showed Chris Candido in his WWE days with the words: “In memory of Chris Candido, 1972-2005.”

[Commercial Break]

4 — SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. SHAWN MICHAELS

Michaels tried to out-mat-wrestle the amateur NCAA standout Shelton Benjamin. Michaels expressed frustration when he reached the ropes and Benjamin didn’t break immediately. Michaels took Shelton to the mat with a side headlock takeover. Shelton, while he was on his back, fended off Michaels with a kick to the head. Michaels showed heelish frustration early, giving us a glimpse of what we’re missing out on if he remain steadfast in not wanting to have a heel run. Michaels went for a leverage pin on Benjamin which scored a two count, then fired at Benjamin with a strong elbow to the side of Benjamin’s head. Benjamin fired back by clotheslining Michaels over the top rope to the floor. Benjamin landed on his feet and quickly returned to center ring, waiting for Michaels to return to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

Great action continued for several minutes out of the break. Back and forth action. At 11:30 Michaels and Benjamin were both down and exhausted. Michaels missed with a kick. Benjamin fired back with a jump spin wheel kick for a near fall. Ross added that to the best of his knowledge this is the first time they have ever faced each other one-on-one. Michaels hit his top rope elbow at 12:45. Michaels struggled to his feet, then stomped the mat to signal Sweet Chin Music. Shelton caught the kick and gave him an enzuigiri. That led to a near fall. The crowd (and Ross and Lawler) went nuts for the near falls. Shelton leaped onto the top rope from the mat with a flying clothesline and then pushed off and took Michaels down for another near fall. Great spot. Ross called it World Class Athleticism. Shelton went for a springboard dropkick, but Michaels caught him in mid-air with a sidekick and scored the pin.

WINNER: Michaels at 14:50.

STAR RATING: ****1/4 — That is a four-star match! Great stuff. That’s a match that figured out how to shift out of first gear and the crowd response to what they were doing shows the value of pushing wrestlers with the athletic ability and desire to shift into those high gears. A great face vs. face style match-up. Benjamin lost the match, but in the process was elevated. Ross said it was the best match he’s seen on Raw in months, if not years. That was better than anything on the PPV the night before. Take that rematch on the road and a few home bodies may make the trip to arenas.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-Todd Grisham interviewed an angry Edge backstage who gloated about beating Benoit the night before. He then saw Lita and Victoria chatting backstage. Edge asked Victoria who she was looking at. She said, “Absolutely nothing.” Lita just gulped. Is that the first time Edge and Lita have been on TV since their relationship went public?

[Commercial Break]

5 — ROSEY & HURRICANE vs. LA RESISTANCE – World Tag Title match.

La Resistance got in early offense on Rosey. Hurricane got the hot-tag and got a flurry of offense in. Four-way action broke out with Rosey sideslamming Grenier and Hurricane scoring the pin.

WINNERS: Rosey & Hurricane at 3:37 to retain the World Tag Titles.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-The Smackdown Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

6 — CHRIS JERICHO vs. EDGE

There was a “We Want Matt” chant in this match. They moved nonstop with fast-paced action, having to live up to the standards set by the Benjamin vs. Michaels match. A frustrated Edge grabbed his briefcase from ringside at 5:30. Jericho dropkicked Edge off the ring apron and then sling shot himself into a crossbody block onto Edge at ringside. He rammed Edge into the ringside barrier. Edge came back and went for a spear amidst “boring” chants. Jericho ducked and then rolled up Edge and shifted into a Walls of Jericho at 7:00. Edge grabbed the bottom rope. We knew that because Ross declared, “Edge is going to tap here!” Edge then KO’d Jericho with his briefcase behind the ref’s back. He followed up with a top rope dropkick and scored a near fall. Edge followed with a spear which was good enough for the win setting up Michaels vs. Edge and Kane vs. (presumably) Triple H in the semi-finals of the tournament. Ross and Lawler wondered who Hunter’s opponent would be.

WINNER: Edge at 8:10.

STAR RATING: **1/2 — Good match, but too short to even approach the level of Michaels-Benjamin.

[Commercial Break]

-They showed a graphic of Rock and Ross and Lawler wished him a happy birthday.

-Chris “Masterpiece” Matthews walked to the ring. He took another volunteer and did the same routine with the full nelson. Ross repeated several times that some day someone will break that hold.

[Commercial Break]

7 — TRIPLE H vs. CHRIS BENOIT

After a couple minutes of action, they cut to a quick commercial break. Good opening action.

[Commercial Break]

Benoit broke a Hunter sleeper by diving forward and sending Hunter chin-first into the top turnbuckle. Both were slow to rise. Benoit took control with a back suplex. Hunter escaped after just one and set up a Pedigree. Benoit escaped and hit another unreleased German suplex. He hit a second and a third. That was a nice touch to have Hunter escape after just one, but then have Benoit escape his finisher. Benoit hit a top rope headbutt to Hunter’s shoulder. Benoit crawled onto Hunter’s chest and scored a near fall. As Benoit set up a sharpshooter, Flair jumped onto the ring apron. Benoit yanked him into the ring and threw some chops. Hunter then tackled Benoit and knocked the ref down in the process. Hunter then hit Benoit with a low-blow. As Flair and Hunter doubled on Benoit, Batista’s music played and he charged to the ring. He gave Hunter a side slam and backdropped and clotheslined Flair. Hunter caught Batista with a surprise Pedigree attempt. Batista escaped and gave Hunter a spinebuster. Batista rolled out of the ring and then cheered on a KO’d Benoit to wake up and take advantage of the situation. Benoit finally got up and applied a Sharpshooter. Hunter reached for the ropes, but Benoit dragged him back to the center. Hunter crawled again toward the ropes as Batista laughed and waved at him from ringside. As Hunter almost grabbed the bottom rope, Batista pulled the rope away from him. Benoit then dragged Hunter back to the center of the ring. Hunter then tapped. “What a night. What a tournament!” screamed Ross.

WINNER: Benoit at 13:34 via submission.

STAR RATING: ***1/4 — Another good match.