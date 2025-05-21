NXT HITS & MISSES (5/20): Joe Hendry concert, Trick Williams’s rap, Spears vs. Briggs, Stephanie Vaquer sitdown interview, Oba Femi-Myles Borne faceoff, Evans vs. Legacy vs. Adonis opener

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Je’von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Thee Adonis: Hit

Wow. This match was an absolute joy to watch. I often wonder why Ashante was kept while others were cut, but this reminded me just how good he can be in the ring. Evans, of course, was his usual ‘bouncy’ self, but I am becoming increasingly sold on Sean Legacy. This guy is awesome and I can’t imagine a guy with a brighter future right now with the company. If you missed this match, go out of your way to check it out. This was awesome.

Trick Williams Rap: Minor Miss

I know a lot of this was pre-taped, but it just didn’t Hit with me. Maybe it’s my dislike for rap, maybe it was that the content didn’t click. I know I’ll probably be in the minority, but I felt that the show could have done without this whole segment.

Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs: Minor Hit

I do like the continuing saga between Briggs and The Culling (sometimes NXT doesn’t embrace long term story lines, as they are usually resolved within a week or two). Man, I hope this means a return at some point of Yoshiki Inamura. He was a blast and I really started to like the teaming of he and Briggs. Nice use of Hank & Tank in the assist. They continue to be over with The Performance Center crowd.

Jaida Parker: Miss

How DARE you be mean to Tatum Paxley??? Umm…ahem…sorry for the outburst…

OTM vs. Chase U: Minor Hit

Good squash match for OTM. Good to see them back healthy on NXT. The new Chase U leaves a lot to be desired for me so far.

Myles Borne-Oba Femi faceoff: Hit

Side note: I think I have been spelling Myles name wrong lately, my apologies! I cannot believe how invested I am in a guy that seemed like a background player just a month ago. His promos are heartfelt and sincere, without coming across as hokey or forced. I am truly hoping for an upset on Sunday against Oba Femi. Borne winning would be a wicked feel good moment. If Borne loses, he’ll still come out as a huge winner in the long run. Nice introduction to LFG winner Jasper Troy at the end. Could he factor into the finish Sunday?

Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley: Miss

Nothing really wrong with the match per se, but Fatal Influence is ice cold and I still struggle to warm up to Lola Vice (possibly from the constant turns between face and heel without any real reason to any of them). Influence needs to just pull the plug and move Henley up to the main roster, she’s more than ready.

Stephanie Vaquer sitdown interview: Hit

I know she still has a ways to go with her English, but Vaquer excels in these types of backstage interviews, where they can edit any struggles she has. In the ring, she’s undeniable and the crowd loves her. La Primera is just an absolute star.

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan: Hit

Nice matchup that I think served more towards to the ultimate breakup of the Zaria / Sol Ruca partnership. I’ve said it before: Zaria needs to be a bad ass monster in the division, where that type is sorely lacking. But, I think the Ruca / Jordan match could be a gem at Battleground.

Joe Hendry concert: Hit

It would take a lot for me to give anything involving Hendry a Miss. This was better than his last concert regarding Ethan Page. The Performance Center really got behind the whole “Melo’s bitch” chant. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Trick win the gold at Battleground. Trick going to TNA could help their brand and set up some great matches with their roster. I was looking forward to Battleground prior to this show, but my interest is doubly peaked because of some of this episode’s developments.