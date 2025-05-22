FREE PODCAST 5/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW Big Time including Effy vs. Ruckus, Manders vs. Gresham, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s Big Time, one-half of a good show headlined by Effy defending the GCW Title against local favorite Ruckus, One Called Manders and Jonathan Gresham have a very intriguing match, Miyu Yamashita and Marcus Mathers go kick-crazy, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver have a strong tag title defense against Bang and Matthews, and the rest of the show goes careening off a cliff. For VIP listeners, it’s off to Revolver Wrestling, where the angles come fast and without warning in a tag title match between Alpha Sigma Sigma and The Macabre, and Crash Jaxon defends the Remix Title against Jake Crist.

