FREE PODCAST 5/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk whether Bischoff’s TNA stint hurt his legacy, Linda McMahon’s Senate campaign, more (173 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 18 and 19, 2010.

On the May 18, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest cohost Jason Powell of prowrestling.net take live calls for an hour with a focus on last night’s Raw, Bret Hart’s U.S. Title win, and the final hype for Over the Limit. Also, has Eric Bischoff’s association with TNA’s failures this year hurt his reputation from the WCW boom period? Should TNA change their PPV schedule? How about WWE returning to brand-specific PPVs? What does it take to become a wrestling creative team member?

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss the TNA Top Ten Contenders rankings, Jim Ross’s future, and more.

Then on the May 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell includes discussion on the previous night’s NXT show, the Daniel Bryan vs. Michael Cole angle, why it points to reinforcing Vince McMahon is the ruler of the WWE Universe, where the angle is going, plus comparisons between Bret Hart in WWE and Ric Flair in TNA, Ultimate Warrior’s rant on Ted DiBiase, “Lost” affecting WWE PPV buys on Sunday, the PPV line-up, Christian paying tribute to Chris Benoit on Raw, Taz’s work in TNA, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Ronnie Garvin in-depth, Linda McMahon’s Senate campaign, whether McMahon can win the Senate, Michael Benoit’s letter imploring voters not to vote for McMahon, TNA roster cuts, state of TNA management, and more.

