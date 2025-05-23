AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/22): Speedball & Kommander vs. Rush & Dralistico, Josh Alexander vs. A.R. Fox, Mercedes vs. Reyna Isis, plus FTR, Callis Family, Paragon, Adam Cole

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 22, 2025 (Recorded 5/21)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Toni Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,120,tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 3,257. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show before calling Adam Cole to the ring. Excalibur said that Adam Cole would be joining them on commentary for the evening.

Tony then introduced FTR along with Stokely Hathaway for the contract signing with Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia. FTR entered in their street clothes, while Stokely was dressed in clothes I couldn’t imagine anyone wearing on the street. Garcia entered with Daddy Magic while Nigel entered separately (not to Oasis, as I presume they only pay for that on special occasions).

Cash took the mic and gave Garcia and McGuinness the option to reconsider, because FTR still loves Garcia. The crowd booed heavily when Cash called out Nigel. Daniel Garcia got a loud applause when he told FTR that he still cares about them a lot, even though they’re narcissistic sociopaths that turned their backs on everybody. Garcia said he’s standing up for Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Adam Copeland, and everybody that’s had enough of FTR.

Garcia told FTR they’re the greatest tag team wrestlers, but this Sunday will be a fight, not a wrestling match. Garcia told Nigel that he sees the look in his eyes and that he, and everyone in attendance, know he’s still got. This prompted a brief “you still got it” chant.

Garcia signed the contract and handed it the mic to Nigel. Nigel said we’ll find out if he’s still got it on Sunday. Nigel said he needs FTR’s word that they won’t touch Schiavone or Nigel ever again. Or talk to them. Or even look at them. And if they do, it’ll be “top guys, out, for good.”

Dax took the mic to boos to tell Nigel he will finish the job and put him out for good. He went on to say that they are not responsible for what happens on Sunday. Dax chided Nigel for taking it personally, since it’s just business.

Dax put his hands on Nigel once too often and Nigel shoved Dax into the corner. All four men briefly brawled with Garcia and Nigel getting the better of it. Garcia locked Cash into the Dragon Tamer and Nigel locked in the London Dungeon on Dax. Security hit the ring and separated the men.

Nigel grabbed the mic and told FTR that he’ll look into their soul on Sunday. He signed the contract and said it ends on Sunday while FTR retreated to the stage.

(White’s Take: A contract signing that ended in violence? As unbelievable as that is, this was actually a decent segment. Garcia came across well on the mic, which isn’t always the case. FTR continue to be heels you want to see get shut up. I wasn’t looking forward to this match much before this segment, and I’m still not really, but it’s a little better.)

-A promo video aired showing Toni Storm sitting in the desert. She said she has appreciated, admired and envied Mina. She said it difficult to survive the squared jungle “with this pussy on the prowl.” Toni said she only has one request, that Mina bring it and leave it all in the ring dust and know that they lived. She also mentioned something about making every cactus cream in celebration. Toni saw decades into the future where she and Mina are giving Brutus Beefcake lap dances in a wrestling retirement home, only to turn to Mina and say “Dammit, Mina, you lusty, busty, bastard, we lived.”

(1) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta w/Don Callis, Lancer Archer) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & BANDIDO

The Callis family entered as a family and Don himself proceeded directly to the announce desk. The Outrunners came out as “Los Outrunners,” which made more sense when Bandido entered immediately after.

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour as Bandido and Trent locked up. Bandido caught Trent in a leapfrog attempt and slammed him down with a backbreaker. Bandido hoisted Trent up into a stalling suplex. The crowd counted and Trent’s partners stormed the ring to help, but the Outrunners ran in and lifted Rocky and Takeshita up into suplexes of their own. They brought down the entire Callis Family in unison.

The Outrunners and Bandido posed in the ring while the Callis Family escaped to ringside. Bandido hit them with a flipping dive over the top rope as they went to the first break of the evening [c].

Back from commercial, Magnum fought out of the enemy corner to tag in Bandido. Bandido hit a dropkick on Trent and then military pressed Rocky with one arm and handily tossed him into Trent.

Takeshita got the tag and he and Bandido traded forearms. Takeshita hit a hard one, but Bandido came back by slamming Takeshita’s face into the turnbuckle, hit a kick from the apron and then executed a spinning tornado crossbody from the top rope.

Bandido set Takeshita up for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, but Takeshita slipped out and landed the blue thunder bomb right into the pin that got a two count. Takeshita dropped Bandido across the top rope and Rocky hit a double stomp from the turnbuckle.

Takeshita went for a brainbuster but both Outrunners entered the ring and saved Bandido. Bandido rocked Rocky with a torture rack spun into a knee to the face. Rocky rolled to ring side and Takeshita caught Bandido from behind with a German suplex.

Floyd got the hot tag and entered, hitting back-to-back-back bodyslams on Rocky, Trent, and Takeshita. He finished off by bodyslamming Magnum onto Takeshita. Magnum and Floyd nailed their posing double elbow drop.

Bandido hit a pop-up cutter on Trent while The Outrunners set up for the Total Recall. Rocky broke up the move which allowed Takeshita to hit Truth with a knee from behind. On the outside, Lance Archer snuck over and leveled Bandido at ringside.

Back in the ring, Trent and Takeshita hit stereo German suplexes on The Outrunners. Takeshita and Trent set Floyd and Magnum up into individual Dudebusters while Rocky jumped off of the top rope with a double stomp (one on each) for two assisted Dudebusters. Takeshita got the pin on Floyd for the win.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 10:00

(White’s Take: Bandido was the stand out in this match, but Takeshita just always looks good. Nice to keep the Callis Family strong since they’re on roughly half of the matches on this show.)

-They threw to a package on “The Deathriders’ hired gun,” Gabe Kidd. Gabe said his reasoning for joining Mox and the Young Bucks is simple. He didn’t really follow up on that and then Moxley said he’s going to paint something in blood.

(2) MERCEDES MONE vs. REYNA ISIS

The annoying “CEO” chant and accompanying music played to bring Mercedes to the ring for what they described as an open challenge. Reyna entered while the announcers told us how well she’s performed lately, including an inset video showing some highlights.

The bell rang about 34 minutes into the hour. Reyna went for a quick roll up and Merecedes countered with a pair of pin attempts of her own. Reyna came back with one of her own, and the crowd cheered the stalemate.

Reyna paused to dance briefly,and Mercedes brought the action back with a tilt-a-whirl into the Statement Maker submission. Reyna was able to escape quickly. Mercedes missed a meterora in the ropes, and got caught on the middle rope. Reyna hit a pair of double knees to her back in the ropes. Mercedes remained tied up in the ropes, allowing Reyna to come off the top rope with a leg drop. Reyna went for the pin but only got a two count.

Reyna hit back-to-back flying cross chops that brought Mercedes back to the mat. Reyna went for the pin and got another two count. Back to their feet, Reyna executed a stalling double underhook suplex and went for the pin again, getting another two count.

Reyna attempted a kick, but Merecedes caught her foot and landed a kick of her own. She followed it with a headscissor that threw Reyna in the corner. Merecedes hit running double knees that dropped her to the ground where Mercedes connected with a low running meteroa.

Mercedes went to the top rope and leaped at Reyna, but Reyna caught her in midair with a codebreaker. Reyna went for the pin but Mercedes kicked out at two. Reyna got Mercedes onto her shoulders, but Mercedes slipped off right into a backstabber. Mercedes covered but only got a two count.

Reyna went for a running headscissor, but Mercedes held onto her and managed to roll her back into the Statement Maker in the center of the ring. Reyna had no choice but to tap out.

WINNER: Mercedes in 6:00

(White’s Take: Reyna looked good in the short match, but probably not good enough to get suddenly snatched up by WWE. I think they actually kind of screwed up the finish, but Mercedes so smoothly transitioned into her submission that it was barely noticeable.)

-After the match, Jamie Hayter came out to the top of the stage to call out Mercedes. Security rushed out to keep them separated as Mercedes ran up the aisle towards Jamie. Security kept them separated as they went to commercial.

-Back from break they went to a promo of the Sons of Texas talking up the history of Double or Nothing and their upcoming match against the Hurt Syndicate.

(4) KYLE FLETCHER vs. JAY LETHAL

Fletcher’s music played and he entered along with Don Callis and Lance Archer. Callis returned to the announce desk as Jay Lethal made his way to the ring. The match started 47 minutes into the first hour.

Fletcher took control early with some chops, but Lethal dodged with a strut followed by a series of punches that backed Fletcher into the corner. Lethal delivered a ten count punch while the announcers discussed the finer points of closed fists in wrestling.

Lethal slipped out of a brainbuster attempt and then hit a hiptoss and cartwheeled into a low dropkick on Fletcher. Fletcher came back with scoop slam and stomped Lethal in the ropes before pausing to pose.

Lethal reversed a whip and then caught Fletcher’s kick attempt. Lethal knocked Fletcher out of the ring and then connected with a suicide dive in front of the announce desk. They fought at ringside until Lethal took a break to fist bump Adam Cole, which allowed Fletcher an opening to drill Lethal with a thrust kick. Fletcher followed it up with a powerbomb onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Lethal came back with some chops that Fletcher absorbed. Lethal hit a combination of punches followed by a backslide for a two count. Lethal held onto the wrists and went into a magistral cradle for another two count.

Lethal set up the figure four but Fletcher rolled Lethal up for a two count. Lethal went for the figure four again, but Fletcher kicked out of it. Kyle landed a couple of kicks, but Lethal caught his foot and delivered a dragon screw to bring Fletcher down.

Lethal went for the Lethal Injection, but Fletcher caught him and tried a half and half suplex. However, Lethal rolled out of it and managed to wrap Fletcher up into a quick figure four. Fletcher struggled in the hold for a while, but refused to tap out. Fletcher eventually struggled his way to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Lethal went to the top rope for the flying elbow, but Fletcher caught him with a punch. Fletcher set up for a superplex (or brainbuster), but Lethal fought his way out with punches that knocked Fletcher back down to the mat. Lethal pointed to the sky and jumped from the top rope, but Fletcher got his knees up.

Lethal crashed hard into Fletcher’s and struggled to his feet in the corner. Fletcher hit his running kick in corner, brought Lethal to the middle of the ringside and drilled him with his signature brainbuster. Fletcher made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Kyle Fletcher in 10:00

(White’s Take: Lethal is a good opponent for anybody and it’s good to keep Fletcher’s momentum moving forward. Not too excited about the match they set up on commentary during the match, but if we’re heading towards Fletcher pursuing Adam Cole and the TNT Title, it could be interesting.)

-After the match the Callis family attacked Lethal for what appeared to be no reason at all. Adam Cole stood up to presumably get involved, which brought The Paragon sprinting down to the ring to run off the Callis Family as they went to commercial.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) THE PARAGON (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

We came back from break with The Paragon already in the ring since they ran in at the end of the previous match. GYV entered next as Adam Cole ran down how they got to this match.

The bell rang five minutes into the hour and Kyle started off against Drake. Kyle caught an early armbar, but Drake escaped with a pin attempt. Kyle tagged in Strong and they hit a double team backbreaker on Drake that got a one count.

Strong tried a vertical suple, but Gibson got a blind tag and saved his partner. They hit Strong with a striking combination and Gibson went for the pin, getting a two count. Strong escaped a bodyslam and dropped Gibson with a perfect dropkick.

Kyle tagged in and dropped Gibson with a round kick to the chest. Kyle went for the pin, but Gibson kicked out quickly. Gibson tagged in Drake, and they hit Kyle with quick running kicks before taking Strong off of the apron with a poetry in motion kick.

Kyle and Gibson brawled at ringside but Drake hit a suicide dive that caught Kyle in the back. Drake jawed with Adam Cole as they went to break. [c]

Back from commercial, Kyle slipped out of a neckbreaker and dropped Gibson with a knee to the gut. Both men went for the tag, but Drake grabbed Kyle’s foot to pull him out of his corner. Kyle fought him off and made the tag to Strong.

Strong came in with a big knee on Gibson, a backbreaker to Drake, and then a fallaway slam on Gibson. Strong hit some stiff chops, back-to-back running punches and then a big back-to-belly slam on Drake. Strong went for the pin, but Gibson broke it up.

Strong got Drake onto his shoulder, but Gibson drove Strong into the corner. Gibson landed a lungblower in the corner and then held Strong in place while Drake climbed the other turnbuckle. Drake went coast-to-coast with a dropkick to Strong. Drake went for the pin, but Kyle broke it up.

All four men threw fists in the ring with Strong getting the better until GYV hit a double team enziguri. Kyle and Strong came back and nailed Drake with the high-low combination (Total Eliminiation, or, you know, that good move that hurts the other guy so much he can’t kick out).

Kyle locked Gibson into a hold that allowed Strong to hook Drake’s leg and get the three count for the victory.

WINNER: The Paragon in 9:00

(White’s Take: Good match, shorter than expected, and I was kind of surprised to see Paragon get the win. Both of these teams could be pivotal parts of building a legitimate tag team division in the near future.)

-They threw to a short replay of the street fight from last week between Gates of Agony and Big Bill & Bryan Keith.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis) vs. A.R. FOX

Josh Alexander entered bringing out Don Callis for the third time tonight. Fox entered second to his typically positive crowd reaction. The bell rang 17 minutes into the second hour.

Fox used his speed to get ahead of Alexander, but Alexander caught Fox in midair and slammed him down. Fox fought back with a mule kick and a quick stunner out of the corner. Fox nailed his flipping moonsault off the corner post to ringside.

Back in the ring, Fox springboarded right into an overhead suplex from Alexander. Alexander continued to beat down Fox. Fox tried to come back with an enziguri, but Alexander caught his foot and put him into an ankle lock.

Fox rolled out of it, landed a kick and then a low cutter. Alexander came back with an attack, but Fox dodged it Matrix style and then landed another cutter. Alexander rolled to ringside, but Fox hit the ropes and soared over the top rope to take out Alexander at ringside.

Back in the ring, Fox missed a 450 but landed on his feet. Fox went for another cutter, but Alexander caught him into midair with a German suplex. Alexander planted Fox with a big powerbomb, then went drilled him the C4 Spike piledriver. Alexander made the cover and got the three count.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 5:00

(White’s Take: You could copy and paste from last week’s episode of Collision: “A.R. Fox got in a lot of impressive offense in a losing effort.” )

-Adam Cole and Don Callis had words. The match between The Paragon and Callis Family was confirmed for Sunday as they went to break. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a short video of fans choosing whether Ospreay of Hangman will win the Owen Hart Tournament.

(6) MISTICO & TEMPLARIO & MASCARA DORADA vs. LOS DEPREDADORES (Magnus & Rugido & Volador Jr.)

Los Depredores entered first, and Excalibur tried to explain who was who. Mistico, Templario and Mascara Dorada were out next and Excalibur again tried to explain who was who. Templario and Rugido started the match as the bell rang 29 minutes into the hour.

They started off with punches, but the pace immediately picked up. Volador came in and ate an enziguri from Templario. Magnus came in but Templario landed a tiltawhirl arm drag that rolled Magnus out of the ring. Dorada got the tag ,rolled into the ring and dodged Rugido before connecting with a double springboard armdrag.

Magnus entered but Dorada took him down with a spinning headscissor. Dorada dodged Volador with some gymnastics before taking him down a headscissor. Dorada set up for a dive to the outside, but Volador literally ran up the entranceway to escape.

The ref started the ten count as the Depredores returned to the ring and Mistico tagged in. Mistico went for a handspring move of some kind, but Volador caught him with a dropkick to the back. The rest of the Depredores ran into the ring and stomped on Mistico as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Mistico fought off all three Los Depredores. They retreated to ringside, but Mistico, Templario and Dorada hit a simultaneous triple suicide dive to ringside.

Back in the ring, Mistico hit a sole kick on Magnus followed by a springboard crossbody. Mistico took out Magnus, Rugido and then Volador by himself with three separate headscissors, sending all three back to ringside. Templario got a running start and hit them with a Sasuke Special to the outside.

Back in the ring, Magnus threw Mistico to over the ropes, but he landed on the pile at ringside. Dorada took Magnus down with a poison rana. Dorada hopped easily to the top rope and delivered a shooting star press onto Magnus. Dorada went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Mistico, Templario, & Mascara Dorada in 9:00

(White’s Take: If you want to watch CMLL but don’t want to watch CMLL, this is the match for you. It was exiting, fast paced, athletic, and bordering on ridiculous. As the kids would say, it was Lucha AF).

-They threw to a video package of Harley and Anna Jay challenging Penelope and Megan Bayne to a tag match on Sunday, to which they agreed. They confirmed the match will be on the buy-in as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Kris Statlander sitting a stairwell, reliving her and Willow’s violent past. Kris left it on a veiled threat to Willow.

(7) KOMANDER & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)

Speedball and Komander entered together as they showed a replay of LFI attacking Speedball last week. Rush entered by himself with no sign of Dralistico. Rush took off his bull helmet as Dralistico snuck into the ring from behind to take down Bailey and Komander from behind.

The bell rang with Bailey and Komander down and 13 minutes left in the hour. Rush threw Bailey into the barricade at ringside as Dralistico landed a loud chop on Komander. Rush crushed an iDrinq across Bailey’s head (which wasn’t a DQ, presumably due to product placement).

Rush slammed Komander into the barricade as Bailey and Dralistico took the fight to the ring. Bailey fought them off with some kicks and got the tag to Komander who came in with a springboard double dropkick to Rush and Dralistico.

Bailey and Komander hit dives to opposite sides of the ring. Then they slid into the ring and each hit another dive to the opposite sides. They slid back into the ring and set up for a third dive on Rush and Dralistico, but this time both members of LFI dodged the dives Samoa Joe style. Bailey and Komander crashed to the floor as they went to the final break. [c]

Back to the show, Dralistico and Rush chopped Komander in the corner. Komander dodged them with a backflip off the top rope and nailed a hurricanrana on Dralistico. Komander hit a springboard dropkick on Rush thenc rawled towards his corner to tag in Bailey.

Bailey got the tag and knocked Rush down with a pump kick before hitting the rapid repeating kicks of Dralistico. Dralistico caught a spinning sole kick to the gut, then an axe kick to the back of the head. Bailey landed a running shooting star into the pin that got a two count.

Dralistico dodged a moonsault and then landed a spinning roundhouse on Bailey, which allowed him to tag in Rush. Bailey and Rush traded forearms and chops before Rush landed a discus forearm that knocked Bailey down in the corner.

Rush set up for the bulls horns, but pulled up short and kicked Bailey in the face. Rush posed and said “tranquilo.” Bailey came back by hitting a kick that knocked Dralistico to ringside. Bailey hit the triangle moonsault on Dralistico. Komander ran the ropes and flew through the sky to take out Rush and Dralistico at ringside.

Back in the ring, Komander and Bailey hit stereo shooting star presses from the top rope. They both went for the pins on both members of LFI. The ref counted both, but both kicked out. Bailey tagged in Komander and held Dralistico so Komander could landed a springboard into a destroyer. Komander went for the cover, but Rush slide into the ring and broke it up at the last second.

Rush drilled Bailey with a German suplex followed be a knee strike. Dralistico set Komander up on the turnbuckle and executed a double underhook into a facebuster from the top rope. Dralistico went for the pin, but Komander kicked out at two.

On the outside, Bailey dodged a charging Rush who ran into the steel stairs. This distracted Dralistico, which allowed Komander to stick him with a poison rana. Komander tagged in Bailey who connected with running tornado kick (which Excalibur called the “Time Adventure”) . Komander followed it up with a rope-running shooting star. Bailey went for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: Komander & “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 12:00

-After the match Okada’s music played. Okada made his way out in a suit with the Continental title over his shoulder. Okada cooly entered the ring. Bailey offered a handshake but got a middle finger in return. Bailey took exception, kicked the finger, and knocked Okada out of the ring with a spinning kick.

Bailey followed it up with flipping dive that took out Okada on the outside. Bailey scooped up the Continental championship and posed as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: They showed some real restraint by only adding one match the pay-per-view tonight (and one to the pre-show). This was a mostly typical episode of Collision with a collection of good matches with a few promos sprinkled in. There weren’t many developments outside of the contract signing that opened the show. It wasn’t a hard sell on Double or Nothing, as most people would consider Dynamite the “go home show.” But the matches, confrontations, and promos all subtly promoted the upcoming PPV while continuing to really build the Callis Family as the primary antagonists of Collision.