WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is this video package on the road to CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker worth your time?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 41 was full of energy and surprise for Paul Heyman. He walked into the main event of Night 1 with C.M. Punk. He then betrayed him for Roman Reigns. Just when Reigns was going to finally get revenge on Seth Rollins for breaking up The Shield over a decade ago, he turned his back on him as well. Rollins ended up winning the match, forming a partnership with Heyman.

Two nights later, Reigns and Rollins attacked him, but Bron Breakker evened the odds. Since then, the three men have been unstoppable. They attempted to get Sami Zayn to join them but were unsuccessful. Given their mutual hatred for Rollins, Punk and Zayn joined forces, managing to get themselves a tag team match against Rollins & Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In anticipation for the match, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another “Road to” compilation. This will allow fans to catch up and build anticipation for Saturday’s match.

This was a nice video with tons of video clips that show how the upcoming tag match came to be. These videos are always useful and fun to watch, as they feature every little detail in the story, so nothing is left out. Triple H also prioritizes conversations, whether they are in the background or happen onscreen between wrestlers and/or managers.

Even though he’s not in the match, Heyman has extensive history with both Punk and Sami in a managerial position, so having him be a primary character in this story is very important. The video definitely shows how important he is to everything going on. I also enjoy the integration of Jey Uso as well. He is also someone very familiar with Punk and Sami that Rollins and Breakker view as a threat because he is the World Heavyweight Champion. Both of them aren’t in the match, but they were key people in setting the match up to begin with.

Overall, this is a good video highlighting everything that has happened that made this upcoming match possible. It’s clear that Punk and Sami aren’t fans of Rollins and Breakker, but there’s so much more story-wise that is going on. Even though they aren’t involved in the match, Heyman and Jey both have ties with all of them. Sometimes wrestling beefs happen because someone wants a title. The same thing can be said with tag team matches.

But these four men have extensive history with two people that aren’t even in the match. That’s why these types of videos are necessary for people to fully understand why two or more wrestlers are fighting. Things get brought up that happened months ago, with those things playing a central role in the current feud. These types of videos fully give fans the big picture of a feud, with this one beautifully doing that in a way everyone can understand.