VIP PODCAST 5/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW Dynamite review, Double or Nothing preview, Verne Gagne book review, Mailbag on ECW, Okada, Cena, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), they covered these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

Review of AEW Dynamite including the final push for Double or Nothing, the MJF-Hurt Syndicate contract signing, the latest face-to-face with “Hangman” Page and Will Ospreay

A review of AEW Double or Nothing

BOOK REVIEW…

A new biography on AWA World Champion and owner/promoter Verne Gagne

MAILBAG…

Do wrestlers practice moves in the ring?

Evidence of Roman Colosseum fights being worked?

Do bookers love pushing wrestlers who remind them of themselves such as Paul Heyman-Raven and Vince McMahon-Ted DiBiase?

Would a John Cena heel turn have worked 15 years ago given how he has come across as a heel this year?

How to fix Kazuchika Okada?

Does WWE have too many protected wrestlers who don’t take losses? Who should go unprotected?

What’s up with New Japan’s booking of this year’s Best of the Super Juniors?

Was there always evidence Tony Khan was going to book essentially a derivative of WWE and the last 25 years of pro wrestling overall instead of a new vision?

What were ECW’s top five rivalries?

Who should WWE sent to the moon to plan their flag to one-up Darby Allin posting the AEW flag on the top of Mt. Everest?

Should Charlotte Flair be a good candidate to join the new Paul Heyman-led faction?

Wade and Todd drafting two separate rosters for Dynamite and Collision from the total AEW talent pool?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO