WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, May 23, 2025
Where: Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,052 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Street Profits vs. Fraxiom – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- L.A. Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
- Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/16): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for Women’s Title, Men’s and Women’s MITB Qualifiers, Black vs. Hayes, JC Mateo debut
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Roman Reigns in talks for a role in a live-action “Street Fighter” movie
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.