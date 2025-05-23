WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, May 23, 2025

Where: Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,052 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits vs. Fraxiom – WWE Tag Team Championship match

L.A. Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

