VIP PODCAST 5/23 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-18-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Edge’s puzzling job to Shawn Michaels on Raw, Cena-Khali hype, TNA PPV fallout, WWE releases, big mailbag (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 18 and 19, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed Edge’s puzzling job to Shawn Michaels on Raw to John Cena vs. Great Khali hype, the TNA PPV fallout on Impact, WWE’s releases evaluated, and more. And then they answered around a dozen reader questions on the mysteries of the past on a wide variety of topics ranging from decades ago to this week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO