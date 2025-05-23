News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss upcoming Braun Strowman food show, missing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Roxanne Perez and Judgment Day, more (84 min.)

May 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

  • “Everything on the Menu,” the upcoming Braun Strowman food show on USA Kevin Duncan Executive Produced
  • We miss Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa
  • Roxanne Perez and the Judgment Day?
  • Perez’s sorry-looking chicken nuggets
  • Reminiscing with childhood movies and games
  • Has commentary inadvertently limited Fatu’s coolness factor?
  • New challenger: J.C. Mateo
  • Austin Theory rising from the ashes?
  • Kevin’s back to making fun of McDonagh
  • Saturday Main Event preview
  • Sweeney Todd
  • Karrion Kross buzz reaching a fever pitch
  • And more…

