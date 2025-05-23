FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss upcoming Braun Strowman food show, missing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Roxanne Perez and Judgment Day, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:
- “Everything on the Menu,” the upcoming Braun Strowman food show on USA Kevin Duncan Executive Produced
- We miss Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa
- Roxanne Perez and the Judgment Day?
- Perez’s sorry-looking chicken nuggets
- Reminiscing with childhood movies and games
- Has commentary inadvertently limited Fatu’s coolness factor?
- New challenger: J.C. Mateo
- Austin Theory rising from the ashes?
- Kevin’s back to making fun of McDonagh
- Saturday Main Event preview
- Sweeney Todd
- Karrion Kross buzz reaching a fever pitch
- And more…
