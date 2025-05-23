FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss upcoming Braun Strowman food show, missing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Roxanne Perez and Judgment Day, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Everything on the Menu,” the upcoming Braun Strowman food show on USA Kevin Duncan Executive Produced

We miss Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa

Roxanne Perez and the Judgment Day?

Perez’s sorry-looking chicken nuggets

Reminiscing with childhood movies and games

Has commentary inadvertently limited Fatu’s coolness factor?

New challenger: J.C. Mateo

Austin Theory rising from the ashes?

Kevin’s back to making fun of McDonagh

Saturday Main Event preview

Sweeney Todd

Karrion Kross buzz reaching a fever pitch

And more…

