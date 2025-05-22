TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/22): Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Myers, Ali vs. Austin, Santino/Stone Debate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 22, 2025

IRVINE, CA AT BREN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-An aerial shot of Irvine, California was shown.

(1) ACE AUSTIN vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz)

They traded the advantage early. Ace dropkicked Ali to the floor. Ace continued to sell his knee, which was attacked last week. Ali targeted the knee. Ace battled back, but Ali dropkicked him off the top rope. Ali accidentally slid into the post and crotched himself. Fans chanted “You deserve it!”

Ali put Ace in the Sharpshooter, but Ace reached the ropes to break it. Ace got a pair of two counts on Ali, before being clotheslined to the mat. Ali missed a 450 splash and got suplexed by Ace. Ace went after Ali in the corner, but Tasha got in the way. Ali used the distraction to put Ace in a leglock and get the submission win. [c]

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good start to the show. I’m really liking Ali’s intensity and he’s a treat to look forward to every week.)

-Rosemary promo. She urged Xia to turn to the dark side. The camera pulled back to reveal that Lei Ying Lee was laid out in front of Rosemary.

(2) THE AZTEC WARRIORS (Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.) vs. THE NORTHERN ARMORY (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams w/Eric Young)

Octagon Jr. and Kid got in some flashy offense. Icarus bit Kid to turn the tide of the match. The Armory brought their bloody shirts from a few weeks to the ring. Eric got into an argument with a fan. Octagon made the hot tag. The Warriors did dives to the outside. Octagon did a flip off the top rope to pin Icarus. [c]

WINNERS: The Aztec Warriors in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The Aztec Warriors are really underutilized but have the potential to catch on. Match had good action but was about what you would expect.)

-Xia Brookside consoled Lei Ying Lee backstage. Xia said that Rosemary will find out she’s stronger than Rosemary thinks.

-Cody Deaner sat with Rehwoldt and Hannifan at the commentary desk. He said he would win his match against Eddie Edwards for the people and for his family.

(3) JAKE PAINTER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Eddie charged Painter at the bell and continued his attack. Eddie got into it with Deaner. Eddie gave Painter the Blue Thunder Bomb on the apron. Eddie and Deaner went toe to toe. Back in the ring, Painter rolled up Eddie for a two count. Eddie quickly recovered. Painter gave Eddie a Backstabber. Eddie gave Painter a knee to the ribs, followed by a Boston Knee Party for the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 4:00.

Eddie and Alisha continued to argue with Deaner.

(D.L.’s Take: Painter got in some hope spots, but this was a basic squash. I’m intrigued with the Eddie vs. Deaner matchup).

-Mance Warner & Steph De Lander promo video. Match highlights were shown along with them interacting. Warner said, “Love us or hate us, you can’t look away.”

(4) SAMI CALLIHAN & MIKE SANTANA vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

Oshea Jackson Jr. sat in with the commentary team. Santana and KC traded strikes. Sami chopped KC. Sami threw KC over the top rope, but AJ caught him. First Class got the advantage on Sami with double team moves. Santana and KC both tagged in at the same time.

Santana gave KC a cutter and knocked AJ off the apron. Santana flew over the top rope onto AJ. Santana clotheslined AJ over the top rope. KC gave Sami a 619, followed by the Blessing in Disguise to get the pin. [c]

WINNERS: First Class in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Santana and Sami made quite the random pairing. I was surprised at the result, especially with Santana being pushed so hard and with Sami having momentum after the feud with Mance Warner.)

-Clips of Trick Williams and Joe Hendry from NXT on Tuesday.

-Gia Miller moderated the in-ring debate between Santino Marella and Robert Stone, who were seated at a table. Ariana Grace was with Santino and Victoria Crawford was with Stone.

They both had opening statements. Santino talked about coming to TNA four years ago. He said he wouldn’t be pushed around by Stone. Stone said Santino’s speech was cute. He said that Santino had done nothing to make TNA a better place. Fans booed. He said Santino was a joke and will always be a joke.

Stone went over his time and went to his final statement. He said when he’s in charge of TNA, he will fire all the losers and create real superstars. He angrily said that Santino would keep running TNA into the ground.

Santino said that Stone was stupid. He said he was proud that TNA is rising to the top. He kept calling Gia “Your Honor.” He said that Stone had a sense of style, but Santino had a sense of what the people want. He said the people had heart, soul, and grit. He said they stick together and fight together.

Tessa Blanchard attacked Arianna and knocked down Gia Miller. Stone attacked Santino. Masha Slamovich and Crawford got into it, but Tessa attacked Masha. Arianna saved Masha and they slammed her onto the table. It finally broke on the second attempt. [c]