Tony Khan gives update on AEW PPV distribution

Tony Khan believes that the relationship between AEW and WBD will strengthen once PPVs move to HBO Max.

Khan was asked about the future of AEW PPV distribution on the Double or Nothing media call today. Khan said he was excited about their partners right now and specifically mentioned YouTube and Amazon Prime as being great partners. Khan said that in a short time Amazon Prime has become a “huge” part of their PPV platform.

Khan said that long-term, they’re looking to air their PPVs on HBO Max. He said they are currently building out the new technology to air PPVs with their partners at WBD. Brian Zilem of PWTorch later asked a question about an update on AEW streaming PPVS on HBO Max and whether or not there’s been a delay.

Khan clarified that there were never any plans for AEW to air PPVs on HBO Max during Q1 or Q2 in 2025. He said that PPV.com is also a great partner, but that in the future, once the technology is built out, it will further strengthen the relationship between AEW and WBD. Khan mentioned that the technology is “not something that exists” and it will expand their partnership even further once it is ready. Khan said that the technology is also being built out to utilize for other sports in addition to AEW PPVs.

AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV airs on ppv.com on May 25.