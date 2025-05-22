Tony Khan says less voices in creative has led to improved product

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan believes that less voices in the creative process has led to an improved product.

Khan was asked by Jason Powell of prowrestling.net during the Double or Nothing PPV media call about the overall improvement of Dynamite in recent months. Khan said he believes the reason for the improvement is that there are now less voices involved in creative. Khan said that AEW is currently “peak pandemic” in terms of having a roster of talent that are excited to be in AEW and that has coincided with the change in creative as well.

Khan also said that 2025 was a fresh start for AEW with them streaming on HBO Max. He mentions that the improvement of the product has coincided with the high morale of the roster. Khan said they’ve grown their audience by simulcasting on HBO Max in Q1 and that Q2 is off to a good start.

AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV airs on ppv.com on May 25.