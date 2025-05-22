VIP PODCAST 5/22 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-17-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks recent round of WWE talent releases, Kamala takes the Big Apple, Edge’s move to Smackdown, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from May 17, 2007. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill covers all the latest news, plus Pat analyzes the recent round of WWE talent releases. Kamala takes the Big Apple as part of the Indy Lineup of the Week, how Edge’s move to Smackdown affects this weekend’s house show lineups, a former U.S. Champ looks to start his own wrestling school, the NWA breaks off from TNA and another NWA is formed to challenge the first NWA. Also, Pat finds out what Judgment Day match fans are most looking forward to in the Question of the Week plus Listener Mail.

