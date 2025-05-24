News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Double or Nothing, plus Tony Khan media Q&A, All Out set for Toronto, AEW in Mexico, mailbag (99 min.)

May 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Ticket sales for Double or Nothing
  • Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron
  • Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
  • AEW Continental Title Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey
  • The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) (w/Don Callis) vs. Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)
  • FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuiness
  • AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara)
  • AEW Women’s World Title Match: Toni Storm (w/Luther) (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
  • Anarchy in the Arena: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, & Marina Shafir) & The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, & Willow Nightingale
  • Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Women’s Tournament Final Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter
  • Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Men’s Tournament Final Match: Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
  • Announced matches for upcoming AEW shows
  • Mailbag and trivia from Zach

