TNA UNDER SIEGE PPV RESULTS (5/23): Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick & Kazarian, Nemeths vs. Hardy & Slater

TNA UNDER SIEGE RESULTS

MAY 23, 2025

BRAMPTON, ONT AT CAA CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. KC NAVARRO

This was originally supposed to be Santana vs. AJ Francis, but AJ faked an injury. Santana won with the Spin the Block clothesline. After the match, Santana shook hands with KC, but AJ attacked Santana with a crutch.

WINNER: Mike Santana

(2) CODY DEANER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

According to the stipulations, if Cody lost, his TNA contract wouldn’t be renewed. Alisha interfered, which led to Eddie giving Deaner a low blow and getting the pin. The System came out and taunted Deaner. The Northern Armory came out and challenged The System for insulting the Canadian crowd, which led to the next match.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards

(3) ERIC YOUNG & JUDAS ICARUS & TRAVIS WILLIAMS vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & JDC

A Honey Badger mascot got involved and Alisha attacked it with a kendo stick. Eric pinned Moose to get the win for his team.

WINNERS: The Northern Armory

(4) ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (c) vs. SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Spitfire vowed to break up if they didn’t win the titles. Maggie Lee interfered at the end on behalf of the Elegance Brand, leading to Ash giving Jody the Rarified Air and getting the pin.

WINNERS: Ash & Heather by Elegance

(5) THE RASCALZ & INDI HARTWELL & RAJ SINGH vs. MUSTAFA ALI & TASHA STEELZ & THE GREAT HANDS

Singh came out as the surprise partner to replace the “injured” Ace Austin. Ali pinned Singh to get the win. After the match, Ali continued to choke Singh, and as Tasha tried to pull him off, he elbowed her to the ground.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz & The Great Hands

(6) ARIANNA GRACE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD

Robert Stone came out at the start and made Santino Marella go to the back. Tessa dominated the early part of the match, but Grace made a comeback. Tessa finished Grace off with the Buzzsaw and the Magnum. After the match, Stone and Santino had another confrontation.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

(7) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. VICTORIA CRAWFORD — TNA Knockouts Title match

After a ref bump, Masha gave Crawford a Snow Plow and a piledriver to get the pin. After the match, Masha said she would give Lei Ying Lee a title shot, but Robert Stone came out and said Lee would have to earn it.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich

(8) RYAN & NIC NEMETH (c) vs. MATT HARDY & LEON SLATER — TNA World Tag Team Title match

After a ref bump, Nic pinned Matt to get the win for this team and retain the tag team titles.

WINNERS: Ryan & Nic Nemeth

(9) JOE HENDRY & ELIJAH vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Hendry gave Frankie the Standing Ovation to get the pin and the victory for his team.

WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Elijah