VIP PODCAST 5/26 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk big changes for WrestleMania, Friday Night Smackdown’s trajectory, then turn to 1987 for the first Survivor Series and the film “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” (81 min.)

May 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:

  • The big move from New Orleans to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42
  • R-Truth’s hip-hop career as Ron Killings
  • The magic of films by John Hughes
  • “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'” lasting impact on buddy films
  • Survivor Series’ lasting impact on the landscape of WWE

