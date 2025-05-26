WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, May 26, 2025

Where: Tampa, Fla. at Yuengling Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,440 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,762. The arena has a capacity of 10,500 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

New Day vs. Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders – WWE World Tag Championship Triple Threat match

Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier match

Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier match

