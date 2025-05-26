WWE RAW RESULTS (5/26): Pomares’s report on Heyman presenting his newly expanded group, Gable vs. Lee vs. Penta and Seth vs. Sami vs. Balor, New Day vs. Creeds vs. Raiders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 26, 2025

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,440 tickets were distributed heading into today; arena set up for 9,762. The arena has a capacity of 10,500 spectators when configured for basketball.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/rjbpuk46i2

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package recapping the events of Saturday Night’s Main Event, focusing on Bronson Reed’s return.

– Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring. Heyman put over how much of a badass Breakker was and how he would go on to main event many WrestleManias to come. Heyman talked about Reed making a name for himself when he attacked Rollins and how he did more damage than Roman Reigns and CM Punk ever did. He finished by asking the crowd to acknowledge Seth Rollins. Rollins said that this was the way forward to secure total control, domination and power.

– Rollins said that he told everyone what he would do at Mania and he did it. He called out the fans for singing his song while also cursing him. Rollins said that he was the only person capable of wielding the power and that he would already be the champion if it wasn’t for Sami Zayn and CM Punk. Rollins said that Punk found out what happened when people underestimated him. He said that he had found an object to control the fate of the championships while looking at the Money in the Bank briefcases.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Wasn’t the biggest fan of the Seth Rollins side of this promo and thought that it went on for too long, but the presentation of the group is on point. Bronson Reed is a great addition to the group and I really liked the reasoning for his addition.)

– Penta made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Chad Gable and Dragon Lee.

[Commercial Break]

– El Hijo del VIkingo was shown watching from the crowd.

(1) PENTA vs. DRAGON LEE vs. CHAD GABLE – Money in

Lee and Penta took Gable down with a thrust kick and stomped him down before throwing him out of the ring. Lee drove Penta into the corner with a headscissors takeover, setting him up for a slingshot dropkick. Gable tried to attack Lee from behind, but Lee shut him down. Lee nailed Petna with a Hesitation dropkick before Gable laid both of them with German suplexes.

Gable countered a slingshot move with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Penta caught Gable with a kick to the knee, following it with a sling blade. Penta knocked Lee off the top turnbuckle with a thrust kick and dropped Gable with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Before Lee and Gable could react, Penta dropped them with a Gory neckbreaker and a modified Styles Clash at the same time. Penta crushed Gable and Lee with a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gable smashed Penta’s head into the announce table and pummeled him down. Lee shocked Penta with a massive suicide dive, making both men crash over the table. Gable took a cheap shot at Vikingo in the crowd before starting a chop exchange with Penta. Lee nailed Penta with a jumping knee and a poison rana; and dropped Gable with a sitout powerbomb for a nearfall. Penta tried to hit Lee with the Penta Driver, only for Gable to shut him down with a German suplex. Gable crushed Penta with a moonsault and launched Lee into the corner with an overhead throw. Vikingo knocked Gable off the top turnbuckle with an enzuigiri, allowing Lee to crush him with a diving double stomp. Penta immediately took Lee out with a Destroyer before knocking Gable out with the Penta Driver.

WINNER: Penta at 10:03

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really strong match to showcase the luchadors of WWE and put a great highflyer on a ladder match. I kind of thought that Penta would wrestle at Worlds Collide, but it makes more sense for him to appear at Money in the Bank.)

– Backstage, Roxanne Perez handed Dominik Mysterio a plate of nuggets, only for Liv Morgan to finally return. Liv said that Raquel Rodriguez has kept her in touch with everything and that she found the new developments interesting. Liv immediately walked away to get herself a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

– A video package for Memorial Day was shown.

[Commercial Break]

(2) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. RUSEV

Tozawa avoided a clothesline and tried to put Rusev in a headlock. Tozawa caught Rusev with an enzuigiri and nailed him with a missile dropkick, only for Rusev to immediately shut him down with a lariat. Rusev nailed Tozawa with a Machka Kick and forced him to tap out with The Accolade.

WINNER: Rusev at 0:55

– After the match, Rusev maintained the Accolade, until Sheamus showed up to make the save. Rusev and Sheamus had a face-off before Rusev walked away.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Mostly an angle, but Rusev and Sheamus should be a fun match whenever they do it.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura about their recent specials on Netflix. Bert walked out of the interview to take off his shirt and cheer with the War Raiders.

– The New Day made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the Creeds and the War Raiders.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Sami Zayn said that he should have gone out there to confront Seth Rollins. Jey Uso told him that it wasn’t a good day and that he should focus on qualifying to Money in the Bank over Rollins.

(3) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. WAR RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) – World Tag Team Championship

Everyone immediately started brawling, until the War Raiders dropped the Creeds and Woods with a series of bodyslams. The Raiders tossed Kofi on top of everyone at ringside before Erik hit Ivar with a bodyslam off the apron onto the New Day and the Creeds. Once the match finally started, Julius sent Ivar out of the ring with a dropkick while Brutus and the New Day threw Erik into the barricade. They all drove Erik into the steel steps, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Woods nailed Erik with a diving double stomp to the back. Ivar got the hot tag to knock Brutus and Kofi with a pair of sidewalk slams, followed by a big splash. Ivar crushed Julius with a seated senton and sent all of his opponents out of the ring. Kofi knocked Ivar off the top turnbuckle with an enzuigiri, only for Erik to knock him off the apron. Brutus sat at Erik atop the turnbuckle, but Erik shut him down with a slam. Woods nailed Erik with a Limit Break elbow before receiving a splash from Ivar for a nearfall.

The Creeds hit Erik with a double shoulder tackle, only for Ivar to lay them out with a double handspring back elbow. Ivar blasted Woods with a leg lariat and lifted Woods on his shoulders. The Creeds stole the tag while Woods took care of Erik with a facebuster. Brutus crushed Erik with a springboard cannonball and Ivar took care of Kofi with a crossbody into the LED board on the apron. Julius took care of Ivar with a flying knee strike, only for Woods to immediately roll him up for the win.

WINNERS: New Day at 9:13 (Still World Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Decent stuff, but working this match as a handicap match really limited how good this match could be. The New Day’s title reign hasn’t been exciting and I don’t think I care to see them take on the Creeds or the War Raiders again.)

– Backstage, Liv Morgan told Iyo Sky that she would qualify to Money in the Bank and cash in on her. Kairi Sane dared Liv to a match tonight.

– Jey Uso made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– Jey Uso talked about defeating Logan Paul and coming for John Cena at Money in the Bank. Gunther interrupted to congratulate Jey for the 15-year anniversary of the Usos and his first successful defense. Gunther said that he has held the title longer than he thought he would and that he had a lot to handle. He praised Jey’s willingness to help his friends despite everything he has to do, but said that they weren’t good qualities for a great champion.

– Gunther said that Jey was not used to this position and the reason he himself was champion for over a year was because he only cared about himself. Gunther said that he would choke Jey out and take the belt back where it belonged. Jey said that he was done hearing this kind of stuff from people like Guther. Jey said that he knew everything about Gunther and that at the end of day, he was fighting for the people. He said that he would simply make Gunther tap out again.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Nothing we haven’t seen from either of these guys before. Jey’s promo was very oddly pace and ended the segment in a bit of an awkward note.)

– Liv Morgan made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Kairi Sane.

[Commercial Break]