FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks & Caldwell talk WWE insulting audience with Bryan-Cole, TNA PPV changes and roster cuts, Carlito, TNA’s Top 10, Raw GM (160 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 20 and 21, 2010.

On the May 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller had a live discussion with callers on main topics of the NXT angle with Michael Cole and Daniel Bryan, WWE insulting the audience with the angle, Vince McMahon looking for a reaction, why the angle doesn’t work, plus a proposal on TNA cutting back their PPVs from 12 to 4 per year, what it would accomplish, TNA being forced to change booking, plus expected TNA roster cuts, why it might not accomplish anything, who should be cut hypothetically, and much more.

Then on the May 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks includes a discussion with live callers on TNA Impact, the oddball Top 10 Rankings, X Division booking, the messy Abyss- Desmond Wolfe-Chelsea storyline, Sting’s muddy character, Bret Hart as Raw GM?, what to do with U.S. Title, breaking news analysis of Carlito’s release, does WWE want Mickie James back?, MVP getting a push on Smackdown, a third party to push WWE and/or TNA, what Jim Ross would do in TNA, Shelton Benjamin a centerpiece star in TNA, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they break down the Over the Limit PPV line-up match by match and talk more about Carlito’s release.

