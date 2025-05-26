FREE PODCAST 5/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5/26/2020) Mike & Andrew talk AEW Double or Nothing, Mike Tyson angle, Brian Cage’s debut, FTR’s arrival, Mailbag (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the May 28, 2020 episode of “Wresting Night in America” with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek having a long discussion on Mike Tyson – his brawl with Chris Jericho, the involvement of so many UFC stars, and where this angle could be headed. From there they talk about Brian Cage’s AEW debut, his match with Jon Moxley, and whether or not he should win the title. After that, the topic is the debut of FTR, formerly the Revival, and where they could be headed in AEW. Plus a LOT more, and listener emails.

