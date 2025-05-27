News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/26 – Greg Parks Outloud! A list of favorite WrestleMania weekend matches including TNA, WWE, NXT, Bloodsport, Progress, more (22 min.)

May 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features Greg taking a look back at some key WrestleMania weekend events. He picks out his favorite matches from the shows he saw, and provides an explanation for his choices.

