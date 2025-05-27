News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (5/27): Announced matches, location, how to watch

May 27, 2025

When: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Title match
  • Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Title match
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
  • Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
  • Jasper Troy in-ring debut
  • Trick Williams to appear

