NXT PREVIEW (5/27): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Title match
- Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Title match
- Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
- Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
- Jasper Troy in-ring debut
- Trick Williams to appear
