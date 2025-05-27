VIP PODCAST 5/26 – WKH – WWE Raw review: SNME follow-up with Heyman introducing Bronson Reed in his group, men’s MITB Qualifiers, three-way tag title match, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 26 edition of WWE Raw featuring SNME follow-up with Paul Heyman introducing Bronson Reed in his group, men’s MITB Qualifiers, a three-way tag title match, a Lyra Valkyria-Becky Lynch exchange, more drama in The Judgment Day, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO