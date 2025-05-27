NXT TV RESULTS (5/27): Lindberg’s Live Report on Stephanie Vaquer defending against Jacy Jayne, Ricky Saints defending against Ethan Page, Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 27, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened with a recap of the happenings at WWE Battleground this past Sunday.

-Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley were shown arriving at the arena, moments later Stephanie Vaquer arrived as well.

-A plethora of security guards were stationed around the ring to help “keep things in order” for the match against Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, as they have been too unpredictable in their attacks on one another in the past.

(1) RICKY SAINTS vs. ETHAN PAGE – (NXT North American Championship)

The two men couldn’t take their eyes off of each other long enough to even acknowledge the extra security around the ring during their entrances. Page attacked Saints during ring introductions, causing the security members to break them up. Once they were separated, the ref told Mike Rome to finish the introductions to start the match.

The bell rang and these two went at it like rabid dogs,, trying to overtake the other with a series of headlocks and backdrops from both men. Ethan Page grabbed a headlock around the 45 second mark, holding it for a bit longer than the crowd cared for (as a good heel should). Saints fought his way out of it, Page looked for an Ego’s Edge early. Saints countered and the action spilled outside.

Page sent Saints into the steel steps, then grabbed a steel chair. The security members swarmed Saints and Page. Ava came from the back and said “We need a clear winner!” but didn’t actually make the match No DQ or add a stipulation, making the appearance seem kind of awkward.

The action made it back into the ring with Saints in control for the majority of the picture in picture commercial break. The two men fought their way back to the outside and into the crowd, the ref using his discretion to not count the two men out even though they’ve clearly been outside the ring longer than a 10 count. Saints and Page tried to continue fighting, but the security members kept pulling them apart. The ref told the security members to get them back into the ring. As they tried, Page hit a neckbreaker on Saints onto the leg of a chair, seemingly crushing his windpipe and causing some massive (kayfabe) damage to his throat/neck area.

Saints struggled to get to his feet outside the ring, the ref ignoring the count once again. Saints got back in the ring and was met with the Ego’s Edge right away for a near fall. Page mounted Saints and delivered punches to the face until the ref pulled him off. Saints was shown foaming at the mouth, selling the injury to the neck. Saints fired back, getting Page into the corner. Behind the ref’s back, Page chopped Saints in the throat, causing Saints to fall to the mat in pain.

The two traded punches until Page hit a superkick on Page. Page picked him up on his shoulders, Saints reversed into a DDT. Both men took their time getting to their feet. Saints took control and hit a Scorpion Death Drop on Page for a near fall. The two traded offense for the next few moments until Page went for aqn Ego’s Edge. Saints reversed and looked for the Roshambo. Page dropped Saints on his neck on the top rope, then hit a neckbreaker on Saints to cover him for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page in 12:54

Lindberg’s Analysis: Welp, I can’t say I saw that coming — though in hindsight maybe I should have. Page needed a big win, he’s lost a lot of his bigger matches over the last six months or so. What better way than to take out a former/current rival and steal his title away from him? Ricky Saints came in hot and won the North American title weeks after debuting on NXT. Even in this loss, the company clearly has faith in him as a long term player with the way they’ve positioned him. I don’t think this title loss is a reflection of his work by any stretch of the imagination. This is most likely a story to continue to get both Page and Saints over with the crowd. This feud ain’t over yet!