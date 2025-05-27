NXT TV RESULTS (5/27): Miller’s report with analysis on Ricky Saints defending against Ethan Page, Vaquer defending against Jacy Jane, plus Parker, Chen, Santana

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

MAY 27, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of this past Saturday’s Battleground.

-Fatal Influence (yes, all three of them), and Stephanie Vaquer were shown walking through the parking lot.

-Extra security members were shown stationed around the ring for the upcoming North American Title match.

(1) RICKY SAINTS (c) vs. ETHAN PAGE – North American Championship match

As Mike Rome was announcing the participants, Saints and Page attacked each other. Security swarmed the ring to separate them. The referee handed the belt to Rome, who was now safely outside the ring, and instructed him to announce that the match was starting right now.

The two men appeared very evenly matched to start, but the fight eventually went to the outside, where Page threw Saints into the ring steps, then grabbed a chair. As the referee and security tried to separate them once again, Ava came out and instructed the referee that there must be a clear winner, then left as Page and Saints once again viciously tore into each other on the floor. Split-screen commercial break. [c]

After a blue bear peddled TP and Domino’s bragged about their new stuffed-crust pizza again, they returned to full-screen action. The combatants were once again outside the ring. Page was throwing fists at security when Saints tackled him over the announce desk. This was wild. With Saints distracted briefly, Page hit a Twisted Grin on Saints, whose throat landed across the crossbar of an unfolded metal chair below him. Fortunately, Joseph announced that Booker T’s headset was broken. Unfortunately, he was soon back on commentary.

Back in the ring, Page got only a two-count after a Razor’s Edge, but he immediately went back to the throat. They traded fists in the center of the ring, but Page hit a superkick. Saints countered a powerslam with a DDT, then fired up in a hope spot until he was grounded by a clothesline to the throat. Page snapped Saints’s throat over the top rope, then hit another Twisted Grin for the pin.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 12:52 to win the North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: That was a ferocious fight. The turning point was the throat to the chair, as it was all downhill for Saints from there. Page needed the win more than Saints, in my opinion. Good, exciting opener. I’m sure a rematch looms on the horizon.)

-In the back, Kelly Kincaid was with Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne bragged that all it took to get a title shot at Vaquer was to slap her in the face. I’m glad she mentioned it, because if she didn’t, I would have. I guess I can go to an NXT show and slap Oba Femi to become the #1 contender. However, I don’t have a death wish. Fallon Henley said she should be the one facing Vaquer, but Jayne pointed out that she lost the North American title to her, so if she wants to come out and be in her corner or not, it’s up to her.

-A video package on TNA star Mike Santana aired to introduce him to the NXT fans. The announcers hyped that his match against Tavion Heights would be next. [c]

-In the locker room, Yoshiki Inamura told Josh Briggs he came back from Japan for him. Inamura said he had big plans. Briggs pondered the possibility of taking out The Cullen, then winning the tag team titles. Inamura said, yes, but even bigger.

(2) MIKE SANTANA vs. TAVION HEIGHTS (w/No Quarter Catch Crew)

Santana entered through the crowd, who chanted “boricua” as the match started. The announcers ran down Santana’s TNA accomplishments and the potential of Heights. Santana hit a beautiful flip dive over the top rope onto Heights, which, of course, was the cue for a commercial break. If WWE banned dives through the ropes, would we have commercial-free programming? [c]

Back in the ring, Heights had taken control. He did a nifty roll onto Santana in which he hung on and lifted him onto his shoulders. Hard to describe. Santana came back with a chop that sounded like a shotgun going off. He rolled backwards into a cutter onto Heights. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Heights regained control with a Death Valley Driver for a two-count, but ate a stiff superkick upon rising to his feet. Santana nailed a discus clothesline for the victory. After the match, Santana extended his hand, and Heights accepted. Charlie Dempsey shook his head in disapproval.

WINNER: Mike Santana at 10:20.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fine match to introduce Santana. The real story here was the continued disapproval from Charlie Dempsey of his teammates. More cracks in the Crew.) [c]

-This week’s Progressive NXT Focus was on The High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe). I like the new name. They didn’t have much to say of any substance, just predicted their future success.

-In the back, Andre Chase was telling Kake Dixon & Uriah Conners that they needed to settle down and stop jumping into things without a plan. They mistook him telling them to know when to seize the moment as him telling them they needed to take more risks and seize the moment. The two idiots then flagged down Ava and demanded a match. She announced they would be going against DarkState next week…three on three. Chase was beside himself.

Apparently, the Italian restaurant wouldn’t allow filming this week, because Tony D’Angelo was sitting at a little round table with a red tablecloth set up in the back of the Performance Center. He was joined by Luca Crusifino, who said he was surprised when Stacks released him from his desert confinement. D’Angelo asked why he didn’t reach out to anyone and just came to Battleground and stared at him without doing anything. Crusifino said he didn’t know what to do, and he was afraid reaching out to him would do more harm than good. He told D’Angelo he could trust him, but The Don doubted him. I do, too.

-Trick Williams was shown walking the hallway with a huge smile on his face and the TNA World title belt in hand. [c]

-A jubilant Trick Williams strolled out to the ring as the fans chanted “whoop that trick”. He tried to tell the fans to stop clapping for him. Obviously, the fans haven’t bought into him as a heel yet, or he wouldn’t have to resort to telling the fans he’s a heel. He cut a heel promo and talked about going to TNA. He ran down the list of former TNA champions, but said none of them were as good as him. He told the fans he was turning their back on them just like they turned their backs on him.

He was interrupted by Mike Santana, who he chastised for interrupting his champion. Santana said he wouldn’t let Williams tear down TNA after all that had been done to build it up. Santana said he would take the TNA World title from him. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appeared on the big screen and told Williams he would be a fighting champion. He said he’d already cleared it with Ava and next week he would defend against Santana. Santana offered a handshake, but Williams refused and turned to walk away, but then turned back suddenly and threw a punch, which was blocked and returned in kind by Santana.

[HOUR TWO]

-Stephanie Vaquer was warming up in the locker room when Ava walked up and informed her that she would have a tag team match at World’s Collide against Dalys & Chik Tormenta and she needed to find a tag team partner. Lola Vice walked up and offered to tag with her. Vaquer seemed cool with that. [c]

(3) JAIDA PARKER vs. TATUM PAXLEY

Parker was already in the ring when they returned from the commercial break. Paxley came to the ring with tears streaming down her face and holding three dolls to her chest. The dolls had black, red, and green hair, respectively (an obvious allusion to herself and her recently released partners, Gigi Dolan and Shotzi). The announcers recapped Parker teasing Paxley last week.

Parker took control early as the announce team commented that Paxley was too emotional. Parker laid her across the second ropes and came down with a hip attack. She stretched Paxley on the mat, pulling both arms far behind her back. Paxley mounted a comeback after Parker missed a spear in the corner and started showing some fire. She dropkicked Ms. Parker out of the ring, but Jaida picked up the red-haired doll and threw it in the ring. Paxley was distracted by the doll, allowing Parker to nail her with Hipnotic for the win. After the match, Thea Hail ran out and attacked Parker, who quickly retreated to the back.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 3:44.

(Miller’s Take: This match was no longer than it needed to be to get its point across. Paxley is disturbed and slightly psychotic, and Thea Hail has it in for Parker for the unprovoked attack last week. I really hope they find something soon for Jaida Parker to sink her teeth into, because she can really talk the talk and walk the walk.)

-A video package on Jasper Troy aired. He’s a big boy. He was shown draping some log chains around his neck as he prepared for his official NXT debut. [c]

(4) DANTE CHEN vs. JASPER TROY

Chen was already in the ring as they returned from the commercial break. Am I the only one who forgot he was still around? The match started with Troy showing off his strength. Chen slipped free from a couple of moves, but was backdropped into the stratosphere before being thrown to the floor like a sack of potatoes. He dropped Chen throat-first over the top rope, then hit a hard splash into the corner. Chen attempted some offense, but couldn’t drop Troy until he pulled off a tornado DDT. Troy came back with a pounce and a black hole slam for the win.

After the match, Oba Femi’s music played. He was standing on the balcony area, where he told Troy he was at least showing him the courtesy he wasn’t shown last week. He told him his five seconds of fame were up. Personally, I can’t wait to see this one.

WINNER: Jasper Troy at 3:38.

(Miller’s Take: This was probably about two minutes longer than it had to be, but at least it wasn’t a complete squash. Troy is sizeable, and if pushed correctly, could be the monster heel that the increasingly popular Femi needs fed to him.)

-In the back, Charlie Dempsey told Tavion Heights and Myles Borne that they weren’t succeeding as singles wrestlers, so they should refocus their energy on the group. Borne objected, saying he wasn’t going to take a step backward. He then challenged Dempsey to a match with the stipulation that Dempsey let him go if he wins. Dempsey agreed, and they shook hands. [c]

-Back from the break, new North American Champion Ethan Page was standing in the ring. He said he wasn’t going to wait to celebrate. He was interrupted by Je’Von Evans, who expressed disappointment at not being invited to help celebrate. He said he was still waiting on Page to pay for his jaw surgery and said he was the most undeserving champion. He said he went to Ava and told Page he’d be facing him at World’s Collide for the North American title.

He then introduced AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid, who came through the crowd. He challenged Page, also. Page complained about it being a triple threat match, but Evans corrected him, saying there would be one more person. Out came Rey Fenix to a huge pop. Page looked defeated. Fenix announced it would be a fatal four-way at Worlds Collide for the North American title. Okay, I’m hooked.

-In Ava’s office, Stevie Turner complained that three other people were getting a North American title opportunity before Sean Legacy. She assured Turner and Robert Stone that she hadn’t forgotten about him, and he would receive a title match against the winner. Turner hyped the inaugural Evolve Women’s title match tomorrow night.

-Stephanie Vaquer was shown walking through a gauntlet of women in the back, who all looked like they wanted to be next in line for a piece of her. [c]

-Tatum Paxley was shown walking in the back, still distraught. Sol Ruca and Zaria approached her and offered their friendship. The Culling were shown lurking in the shadows, watching the whole scene go down.

(5) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) – Women’s NXT Championship match

Vaquer rolled into the ring immediately to go on the attack, but Jayne put the boots to her before she could get to her feet. Much to the dismay of the crowd and Booker T, Jayne slipped out of an attempted Devil’s Kiss. The fans began chanting “La Primera” as Jayne remained in control. As Vaquer went to charge Jayne in the corner, Dalys and Chik Tormenta ran out and jumped onto the ring apron. Lola Vice then ran out, and the three women began brawling on the floor until security ran out to break it up. Jayne attempted to take advantage of a distracted Vaquer with a rollup but only got a two-count. Vaquer came back with a 619 and a springboard forearm for a two-count. [c]

Back from the split-screen commercial break, Jayne had regained control of the match. Vaquer hit two tilt-a-whirl back breakers, then both women collided mid-ring during a criss-cross. Back on their feet, Vaquer got Jayne down in the corner and followed a couple of boot rakes to the face with a meteora. Jayne missed a cannonball, and Vaquer hit that nasty dragon screw. On the outside, she dropped Jayne face-first onto the ring apron before whipping her into the ring steps.

Back in the ring, she went for an SVB, but Henley jumped onto the ring apron. Vaquer shoved Jayne into Henley, knocking her off the apron, then kicked Jayne to the floor. Henley and Jayne began bickering on the outside, with Nyx trying to play peacemaker. Both women shoved Nyx to the floor before being taken out by Vaquer with a flying press to the outside. Nyx got up and walked away from her teammates in disgust. Vaquer successfully executed the Devil’s Kiss as Booker T moaned in ecstasy. I never thought I’d write those three last words in a PWTorch.com report.

Vaquer locked in an armbar across the top rope as she leaned back with it. Nxy got up on the ring apron to distract the referee, allowing Henley to kick Vaquer in the face and roll her back into the ring. Jayne hit a discus punch to floor Vaquer and pin her. Jayne looked stunned at her victory. The timekeeper tapped a slack-jawed Mike Rome on the shoulder, prompting him to declare the winner. Vaquer was shown sobbing on the outside while the camera panned a shocked crowd. Fatal Influence seemed extremely happy with themselves for successfully pulling off the ruse.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 13:14 to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

(Miller’s Take: Well, I don’t think anybody saw that coming, present company included. I’m not keen on Vaquer’s title reign ending so quickly, even if she regains it soon. Jayne has not been made out to be a credible threat to anyone recently, so I’m scratching my head on this one. The match itself was good, but Vaquer just vanquished Jordynne Grace, for crying out loud. Now she loses to Jacy Jayne? Unless Vaquer is heading to the main roster, I fail to see the point in this.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The result of the main event far overshadowed anything else that happened in the show. The Page/Saints dynamic is great. They seem like they’re made to fight each other. No tag team champions on the show, in case anyone noticed. I may not be doing the rest of the show justice, but I just can’t get past the white-hot Vaquer losing the belt to a middle-tier wrestler like Jayne. We’ll just have to see what the creative people have in store for us, but I can’t see anything good coming from this. See you tomorrow for Evolve!

