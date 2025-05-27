FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-25-2020) WWE introduces audience, Apollo’s push, Charlotte everywhere, KO, Rey retirement speech (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-25-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Rich Fann to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers throughout. They discuss WWE following in AEW’s footsteps by having wrestlers in the audience, Apollo Crew’s push, Charlotte everywhere, if Kevin Owens was being utilized well, the latest with the Street Profits and Viking Raiders, what’s going on with Natalya, where the Rey Mysterio retirement speech could be headed, the Bobby Lashley-MVP alliance and feud with Drew McIntyre, and much more with live callers.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.