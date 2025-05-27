VIP PODCAST 5/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Raw Review (5-21-2007): Ric Flair vs. Carlito, Bobby Lashley run through gauntlet, plus Hardys, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the May 21, 2007 Raw Analysis podcast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks. The episode included Carlito vs. Ric Flair, The Hardys vs. Johnny Nitro & Kenny Dykstra, Bobby Lashley in a Gauntlet match against Shane McMahon, Umaga, and others, plus Candice Michelle vs. Melina.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

