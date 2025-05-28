AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/28): Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone face-to-face, Hangman celebrates Owen Cup win, Alexander vs. Brody in International Title match qualifier, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 28, 2025

EL PASO, TEX. AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,611 tickets had been distributed right before showtime; arena is set up for 3,689. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Dynamite’s recently added theme song played over the intro video leading into the live view of the crowd as pyro shot off and Excalibur welcomed everyone to AEW Dynamite. Excalibur threw to Tony Schiavone in the ring.

Schiavone immediately welcomed “Hangman” Adam Page to the ring. Taz and Excalibur discussed the main event at Double or Nothing as Hangman entered with his dark western music with flames shooting from the stage. The crowd cheered loudly.

Schiavone congratulated Hangman on his “incredible, dramatic win” on Sunday, which initiated a “you deserve it chant” from the crowd. Hangman said that “triumph in life Is fleeting.” But so is defeat. He said that in the past two years, or three years, he’s lost sight of that.

Hangman passionately said the win or loss is not what matters, it’s what you decided to do with it that matters. Hangman took a moment to thank Ospreay for the fight of his life and reminding him why he wants to do this. Hangman further said Ospreay can be the kind of man to carry the company forward, and the crowd chanted of Ospreay.

Hangman reiterated that the victory is fleeting, and that he won’t carry to Owen Hart Tournament belt, because there will be a new winner next year. He said he could talk all night about how much it means to him; but he must look forward to the All Elite Wrestling Championship.

Hangman further pontificated on what the AEW title means, lamenting it being hidden away in a briefcase. He said the title is all about compassion and human dignity. Hangman closed by making a promise: “In seven weeks, here in Texas, I will win the AEW World Championship.”

He passionately said he will carry it and defend it with every fiber of his being. The crowd cheered, but what interrupted by Swerve Strickland’s music playing.

No Prince Nana, Swerve marched directly to the ring, all business. Swerve walked right up to Hangman as the crowd chanted “Whose house?” Swerve guessed that everyone was wondering why he was out there.

The big screen showed a replay of the Young Bucks the night after Dynasty, explaining that they cost Swerve the title, because Hangman never wanted to Swerve to be champion again.

Swerve told Hangman he had the match won until the Young Bucks cost him the match. He also reminded everyone that Hangman was also in the ring for the moment. Swerve accused them all of collusion.

Swerve reminded Hangman that he had promised that he would not let him become AEW World Champion again. Swerve said he’s going to ask, “and don’t you lie to me, “did you do this?”

There was a pregnant pause as Hangman said “Well, dumbass.” Hangman said that he actually considered helping Swerve at Dynasty, and further clarified that if he wanted to cost Swerve the match he would’ve done it himself.

Swerve said it “sounds good, but you’re still full of shit.” They came face to face until Will Ospreay’s music played. Ospreay stood between Swerve and Hangman in the ring as the crowd chanted “holy shit!” Ospreay appear to be playing peacemaker before addressing Swerve.

Ospreay told Swerve that he’s like a big brother to him, but he’s wrong about Hangman. Ospreay said you learn about someone when you have a big match with them. Ospreay said Hangman shook his hand like a man, and he could see that Hangman cares about this place.

Ospreay reminded Swerve that he did the same thing for Ospreay last year. Will went meta saying “people are starting to believe in us again.” Ospreay said it’s not Swerve. It’s not him. It’s Hangman.

Ospreay said they have one shot, and they have to work together. Swerve didn’t agree and smacked the microphone out of Swerve’s hand. Swerve and Ospreay continued to argue off mic as Hangman looked on. Swerve marched up to aisle and left, leaving Ospreay and Hangman alone.

Hangman told Ospreay that he wouldn’t work with Swerve either. Ospreay was torn as he left the ring.

-They threw to a video package of the aptly-named Anarchy in the Arena match. Seeing it all together made it look a little better than it was live, but that’s part of the purpose of a video package.

-On the other end of the package, the Death Riders’ truck was sitting in the parking lot. Moxley, Gave Kidd, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta hopped out of the back and Claudio took off.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd & Marina Shafir w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & MARK BRISCOE & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

The Death Riders’ music played bring out Moxley, Shafir, Kidd, and Yuta. They entered through the crowd as the announcers put over Gabe Kidd.

Willow’s music hit to the delight of the crowd. Willow entered and clapped and danced towards the ring. “Speedball” was out behind her, followed by Mark Briscoe entering last.

Gabe Kidd and Mark Briscoe started the match 23 minutes into the hour by throwing punches and then chops. Kidd forced Briscoe into the corner, bringing all of his tag team partners into the match and things immediately broke down.

Bailey hit a running kick on Moxley against the barricade while Willow choked Shafir with her foot on the outside. Briscoe threw Kidd out to the floor. Briscoe set up a chair in the ring, got a running start, and took out all of the Death Rider’s with a flipping dive to the outside. This, of course, triggered the first break of the evening. [c]

went for the pin and got a two count. Marina came in and hit a strong kick on Briscoe in the corner before tagging in Kidd. Kidd hit a few strikes and tagged Moxley back in.

Moxley beat Briscoe down in the corner, but Briscoe fought back. Briscoe rolled under a clothesline and tagged in Bailey. Bailey slammed Moxley’s head into the turnbuckle, hopped to the top rope and hit a missile dropkick.

Bailey followed up with a roundhouse and an axe kick that dropped Moxley. Bailey delivered a running shooting star into a pin for a two count. Bailey set Moxley up on the turnbuckle, but he slipped between his legs and swept Bailey’s feet out.

Moxley went for a suplex, but Bailey countered it into a roll up for a two count. Bailey caught Moxley with a kick and went for the tag. Marina and Willow both got the tag simultaneously.

Willow reversed a whip and knocked Marina down with a pair of clotheslines. Willow connected with a high boot and then drilled Marina with a spinebuster. Willow went for the pin, but Kidd dragged Willow by the hair off the pin.

At this point. everyone entered the ring and Bailey took Moxley down with his repeating kicks. Marina nailed Bailey with a German suplex. Willow dropped Shafir with a clothesline, leaving both women down in the ring.

They both crawled for the tag. Bailey and Moxley both got the tag. Bailey dropped Moxley with another kick and climbed to the top rope. While the ref removed a steel chair from the ring, Yuta pushed Bailey off of the top rope, sending him crashing to ringside.

Kidd grabbed Bailey and ringside, lifted him onto his shoulders. Kidd addressed the camera before finally throwing Bailey over the barricade into the timekeepers area, crashing through a table. They went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Moxley dropped Speedball across the top rope and Kidd kicked him off it. Kidd went for the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two. Moxley got the tag and stomped Bailey’s hand. Bailey fought back with a chop, but Moxley came back with a forearm.

Bailey connected with an enziguri. Bailey went for t5he tag, but Moxley got to Kidd first. Kidd came in and knocked Bialey’s partners off the apron. He turned around in a series of round kicks. Bailey hit a kick that knocked Kidd into the ropes, but he rebounded into a big clothesline that turned Bialey inside out.

They showed Kris Statlander in the back watching the match as Bailey connected with a moonsault double knees onto Kidd. Bailey crawled to his corner and tagged in Briscoe. Briscoe attacked Moxley and Kidd with chops and punches, then knocked Moxley out of the ring with an enziguri

Kidd attempted a piledriver, but Briscoe fought out of it and delivered more punches. Kidd countered by biting Briscoe’s face. Kidd followed up with hard chops in the corner. Kidd charged Briscoe, but he sidestepped it and then delivered a high collar exploder suplex.

Kidd rolled to ringside, but Briscoe caught him with a running dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe took out Moxley with a senton off the apron as Willow his Shafir with the same thing on the other side. Bailey hit a high triangle moonsault that took out Yuta at ringside.

Briscoe went to the top rope and landed the Froggy ‘Bo on Kidd in the ring. Briscoe went hooked the leg but Kidd kicked out at two. Briscoe set up for the Jay Driller, but Kidd blocked it.

Caludio got on the apron to distract Briscoe. Komander appeared from out of nowhere on the tope rope. Komander did his patented rope run and hit Claudio with a hige flipped dive.

Back int eh ring, Moxley tried to get a sleeper on Briscoe, but Briscoe countered into a rollup for a two count. They got to their feet and Moxley immediately planted Briscoe with the Paradigm Shift.

Moxley locked in his bulldog choke and Gabe Kidd held Bailey at bay while Marina locked Willow into her Mother’s Milk hold. Briscoe refused to tap out but eventually passed out and the referee called for the bell.

WINNERS: Death Riders in 19:00

-They threw to a video of the Hurt Syndicate, with MJF. MVP bragged about this being their fifth title defense. MJF said the belt will soon be around his waist and that anyone getting in their way may wind up in a puddle of their own piss and blood. But it’s not personal, it’s just business.

-They went backstage with Penelope and Megan Bayne, saying Anna and Harley had to cheat to beat them, so now it’s a No DQ match. Bayne said they will be her sacrifice. [c]

-Back from break, Ricochet cut a promo in the back saying he can now see the landscape. Ricochet said he needs a group to help him on his quest for gold. Ricochet said he will show everyone why Ricochet is “out of this world Ahh-ha”

(2) MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD vs. ANNA JAY & HARLEY CAMERA – No DQ match

Bayne and Penelope entered together to Bayne’s music as they showed a replay of their previous tag match on the pre-show of Double or Nothing. Bayne was carrying a trash can and gold chair while Penelope just had a trash can lid (adorned with a Pegasus emblem of some kind).

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron entered in cowboy gear with a 2×4. The match started immediately 50 minutes into the hour. Penelop[e and Anna brawled at ringside while Bayne wedged a chair in the corner of the ropes. Penelope sent Anna into the barricade on the outside.

Bayne tried a flipping cannonball on Hsarley in the corner, but Harley dodged and Bayne crashed into the chair in the corner. Cameron hit Penelope with a DDT right into the trash can lid. Harley went for the pin but Penelope kicked out at two.

Anna hit Bayne across the back with the 2×4, but she shrugged it off. So, Harley hit her from behind with a lead pipe, and that shook her. Anna and Harley took turns whacking Bayne with a chair and pipe, respectively. But Bayne hit the ropes and dropped both women with a double flying clothesline.

Bayne set up the golden chair and went up for a suplex onto the chair. Harley slipped out and hit a drop toe hold that sent Bayne face first into the chair. Anna followed it up with a dropkick to the chair that took Bayne down.

Anna and Harley hit a combination kick and Russian leg sweep on Penelope. Harley went for the pin, but Penelope kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “we want table,” and Harley and Anna obliged. The grabbed a table from under the ring and set it up as they went to commercial. [c]

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak