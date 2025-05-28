FREE PODCAST 5/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Keller talks with Tony Schiavone about TNT Title compared to past secondary titles, MJF on vs. off camera, Arn-Jake, crazy Tony Khan stories, plus Cody Q&A (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (5-21-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller with Tony Schiavone from the AEW announce team. The following are the topics Wade and Tony cover in (rough) chronological order:

Which match should go on last on Saturday night at Double or Nothing – the AEW World Title match or the TNT Championship match.

A look at the history of when World Title matches have and haven’t gone on last as a rule.

The role of a secondary title in a promotion, and some of the best examples of secondary titles and standout rivalries.

Should the TNT Title in essence become a TV Title?

Some thoughts on the Arn Anderson-Jake Roberts segment last night.

The pros and cons of scripted promos and overly-produced announcing.

A funny Young Bucks story about his first interview with them.

What MJF is like behind the scenes compared to on-air.

Crazy stories about Tony Khan (really!).

How he has adjusted his announcing without fans in attendance.

How much he knows about what’s going to happen on Dynamite when he’s announcing live.

What it’s like working for Tony Khan and AEW in general

After that, the full Cody media conference call from earlier this afternoon covering a range of AEW Double or Nothing topics, changes AEW has made in the PPV card and in general because of the coronavirus situation, the way the TNT Title and AEW World Title will relate to the contendership rankings, MJF’s future, whether they’ll exclusively run empty-venue Dynamite shows at Daily’s Place or venture out, and more.

