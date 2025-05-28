News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ACW Aftershock including Holliday vs. Cardona, Sent to Slaughter vs. Now, more (75 min.)

May 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Aftershock with a main event of Richard Holliday vs. Matt Cardona for the ACW title, a steel cage match between the awesomely named Sent to Slaughter and the NOW, Tommy Dreamer vs. Zack Clayton, and much more, plus we ask the most important question – Was It Awesome? For VIP listeners, we watch tremendous tag teams in turmoil from a historic night for Beyond Wrestling, with Miracle Generation against the newly-formed Star Struck, and for the IWTV Tag Titles, Fresh Air takes on Jameson Shook & Jaden Newman.

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

