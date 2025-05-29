FREE PODCAST 5/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Zilem & Lilly: Double or Nothing fallout, Hangman Page’s babyface promise, Thekla debut, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Darrin Lilly discuss AEW Dynamite and the fallout from Double or Nothing. The babyface promise from Hangman Page; the skepticism from Swerve Strickland. Deathriders get back on track with a win. Harley Cameron and Anna Jay are busted and bruised against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Thekla debuts. Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm meet for the first time to close the show.

