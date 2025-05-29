FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Raw TV ratings & lack of roster depth, McMahon returning?, NXT tonight, TNA cuts, NXT’s future, PPV gimmicks, Hogan suit, Jericho on TNA, Ross, Hart as GM (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 25 and 26, 2010.

On the May 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell talk with callers about the previous night’s WWE Raw, breaking news analysis of the Raw TV ratings, Bret Hart in a short-term Raw GM role?, Batista’s strong performance on Raw, Jon Lovitz and the Raw guest-hosting concept needing to go, WWE needing to build new stars but probably going back to Vince McMahon’s character, news on Carlito needing rehab, suggestions for radical changes to TNA PPVs, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Mitchell discuss NXT tonight, the next phase of the Daniel Bryan vs. Michael Cole feud, whether NXT will continue past this season, TNA’s financial and roster situation discussed in-depth, whether house shows can help boost TNA financially, when changes might be coming, and more.

Then on the May 26, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill includes discussion with live callers about the previous night’s WWE NXT show, the future of NXT, the future of the Tuesday night timeslot after next week’s finale, TNA giving away another PPV-caliber match on free TV this week, WWE & TNA PPV concepts/gimmicks, Jack Swagger as long-term champion, Bret Hart as long-term Raw GM, Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit, a general overview of ROH TV, Sid Vicious to WWE or TNA, WWE booking title changes TNA style, TNA creating a Championship Ranking like ROH’s Pick Six, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss more the TNA Rankings, Evolve trying to make wins & losses count, Caldwell’s fantasy booking on creating a schedule and “season” to differentiate the product, Chris Jericho’s quotes on TNA, Jim Ross’s future, Eric Bischoff’s Tweet last night, and much more.

